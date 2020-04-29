You Cast Season 2: Everything You Need To Know About The Characters In The Netflix Show

You Season 2 has brought forth a bunch of new and familiar characters and fans of the show are excited to watch how they fit in the story. You on Netflix is based on a novel written by Caroline Kepnes with the same name. The first season of the show attracted a fair share of audience, prompting the makers to renew it for a second season. Here is a list of all the characters that will appear on You Season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

Has he finally met his match? YOU S2 is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/Sdg1IhlyGK — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 26, 2019

You Cast Season 2: Everything you need to know

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg/Will Bettelheim

Penn Badgley plays the role of a charming yet intelligent stalker and serial killer. In the first season of You on Netflix, fans got to see Penn work as a manager of Mooney’s bookstore. In the first season, Penn Badgley’s character Joe murders his girlfriend and moves to Los Angeles. He has now taken up a false identity and goes by the name of Will Bettelheim.

A new city, a new identity. What could go wrong? YOU S2 December 26th. pic.twitter.com/ppJp03k1K8 — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 5, 2019

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn

Victoria Pedretti plays Love Quinn who is an accomplished chef; however, she has a very dark past. When Joe arrives in LA, Love Quinn becomes his next obsession. Victoria was recently praised for her work in Netflix’s The Haunting Hill House.

James Scully as Forty Quinn

James plays the role of Forty Quinn who is the brother of Love Quinn. Forty is a confident and opinionated person; however, he too has a troubled past in his own way. His destructive ways do not seem to slow down despite a 12 step program. Scully was also part of another show called Heathers for which he garnered praise.

Just what LA needs. Another aspiring screenwriter, but you're different, right Forty? pic.twitter.com/SzlSmwhOGE — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 7, 2019

Jenna Ortega as Elli Alves

Jenna plays the character of Elli Alves who is a person who prefers to consider herself older than her actual age. Elli is a fierce and independent girl who grew up unsupervised in the big city of LA. She is quite intelligent and works in the field of filmmaking. Jenna Ortega was also seen in the popular Jane the Virgin series on Netflix.

Carmela Zumbado as Delilah Alves

Carmela plays Delilah Alves who is an investigating journalist with a keen interest in Joe’s victims. Her traumatic experiences drive her closer towards the victims of Joe and hence she is determined to unravel the truth. She often tends to neglect her younger sister in her quest for such cases.

