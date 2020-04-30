When Is 'Half Of It' Releasing On Netflix? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Online streaming platform Netflix released a trailer for The Half of It, a brand new romantic comedy-drama. We have mentioned everything that you need to know about the upcoming original flick including the plot, cast, trailer and Netflix release date. Take a look.

What time does Half of It release on Netflix?

The Half of It release date 2020

Written and helmed by Alice Wu, The Half of It 2020 is an upcoming original teen-romance drama. After marking her debut in 2005’s romantic comedy Saving Face, the maker has directed the film for the first time in fifteen years. The Half of It is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1, 2020 (Friday). Earlier, it was scheduled to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 18, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, it got postponed and will be available to stream on Netflix.

The Half of It release time

Just like most of Netflix’s original series, The Half of It 2020 is expected to come out at one minute past midnight PDT. On the other hand, the release time in other countries depends upon the time zone difference. Take a look at the Half of It 2020 trailer.

The Half of It Netflix plot

The Half of It Netflix film revolves around an amiable and intelligent student, Ellie Chu. The shy girl runs a business in school and makes money by finishing the homework of the other students. Ellie Chu receives an unusual request from one of the jocks, Paul, who seeks help from her for writing a love letter to Aster Flores. With this unlikely request, the duo strikes a friendship and have a great time. However, Ellie Chu finds herself between the devil and the deep sea as she falls for Aster Flores too.

The Half of It Netflix cast

Leah Lewis as Ellie Chu

Daniel Diemer as Paul Munsky

Alexxis Lemire as Aster Flores

Catherine Curtin as Colleen Munsky (Paul's mother)

Collin Chou as Edwin Chu

Enrique Murciano as Deacon Flores

Wolfgang Novogratz as Trig Carson

Becky Ann Baker as Mrs. Geselschap

Gabi Samels as Amber

Megan Stier as Quaddie

