What Time Does 'Home For Christmas' Season 2 Release On Netflix? Here Is The Release Date

Since November, Netflix has uploaded a ton of holiday movies to give its subscribers some entertaining content to watch during the holiday season. However, the series Home for Christmas stands out of the crowd, as it Netflix’s first Norwegian original series.

The first season of the show consisted of 6 well-crafted romantic dramedy episodes, which became an instant hit among its subscribers all over the world. However, this year the holidays are going to be even merrier as Home for Christmas season 2 is arriving soon. Read on to find out, “What time does Home for Christmas release?”

Read | Where was 'The Prom' filmed? See details about the locations of Netflix's musical comedy

Home for Christmas release date 2020

The first season of this Norwegian series debuted on the streaming service on Dec. 19, 2019. Netflix saw that the series performed well among its subscriber and saw fit to make sure this year would be capped off with another instalment of heartfelt comedy. Netflix recently revealed that Home for Christmas season 2 release date 2020, is December 18, 2020. Hence all the fans must mark their calendars and brace themselves for a fun binge session.

Read | What time does 'Anitta: Made in Honorio' release on Netflix? Details inside

What time does Home for Christmas season 2 release on Netflix?

Like most Netflix series and films Home for Christmas season 2 release time is 12:00 AM PT, according to What’s new on Netflix. This means that the show will come out at 3:00 AM EST. Viewers in India will be able to view the Netflix original at 12:30 PM IST. In the UK, Netflix subscribers can avail Home for Christmas season 2 at 8:00 am. Australian viewers will be able to watch it at 6:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Read | What time does 'Run On' release on Netflix? Know date and time

Home for Christmas season 2 series synopsis

Tired of constant comments on her relationship status, perpetually single Johanne starts a 24-day hunt for a boyfriend to bring home for Christmas.

Read | Netflix's Stream Fest: Memes that flooded the internet over the week

Home for Christmas season 2 cast

The Norwegian show stars Ida Elise Broch, who will be back in action as Johanne for another sensational six instalments of love, and drama. Netflix states that the cast list will also include Gabrielle Leithaug as Jørgunn, Johanne's roommate and best friend. Dennis Storhøi plays Tor, Johanne's father and Anette Hoff play Jorid, Johanne's mother. Felix Sandman stars Jonas, 18-year-old Johanne meets online. Ghita Nørby will return as Mrs Nergaard, COPD patient at the hospital while Hege Schøyen will play Bente, manages the nurses at the hospital. Bjørn Skagestad will portray Bengt Erik, politician and businessman.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.