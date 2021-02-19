Achint Kaur Spills Beans On Playing A Character With Grey Shade In 'Jamai 2.0'

Although Zee5 has a huge list of projects in the pipeline, the most highly-anticipated web-series among them all is the Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma starrer, Jamai 2.0. Alongside Ravi and Nia, their Jamai Raja co-star Achint Kaur will also be seen reprising her role in the upcoming Zee5 series. Now, ahead of Jamai 2.0 Season 2's release on February 26, 2021, Achint spoke to SpotBoyE about prepping for her negative role in the Aarambhh M Singh directorial.

Achint Kaur spills the beans on her character in 'Jamai 2.0'

The much-awaited season 2 of Jamai 2.0 is all set to premiere on the streaming giant Zee5 on February 26. While Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma will be seen reprising their roles as lead couple Sidharth and Roshni from Season 1, Achnit will also be seen reprising her role as Durga Devi, aka DD, in Jamai 2.0 Season 2. In a recent interview with SpotboyE, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor opened up about her role in the upcoming web-series and shed some light on her character.

Achint revealed to the online portal that she will be seen playing a grey character in Jamai 2.0. Elaborating further on the same, she explained how the audience is used to watching back and white characters on screen over the years, whereas characters are grey in real life, and she will be seen playing such a character in this Aarambhh M Singh directorial. The 50-year-old added saying she had to make it very real for the viewers to perceive her side of the story on how she deals with any situation as a human being in the Zee5 series. Achint also went on the say that although they've tried their level best to make the character as real and convincing as possible, according to her, the bottom line is the belief in the character and the conviction she has.

Meanwhile, alongside Ravi, Nia and Achint, the romantic thriller also stars Vin Rana, Sudhanshu Pandey and Priya Banerjee in pivotal roles. From what is shown in the trailer, the second season of Jamai 2.0 will put relationships to test while romance and action take the centre stage of the story. Watch the trailer of Jamai 2.0 on YouTube below:

