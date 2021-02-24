'Jamai 2.0' Star Priya Banerjee's New Hairdo Has Fans Drooling All Over The New Look

Priya Banerjee took to her Instagram and shared two selfies flaunting her new haircut with the caption 'New hair calls for new selfie.' The actress is seen posing in a blue outfit with no make-up on. Her fans could not stop themselves from showering her post with heart emoticons and praised how 'gorgeous' and 'beautiful' she looked. Take a look at Jamai 2.0's Priya Banerjee's Instagram to check out her new haircut.

'Jamai 2.0' fame Priya Banerjee flaunts new haircut

'Jamai 2.0' fame Priya Banerjee has been seen flaunting her floral outfit and her no make-up look. Fans have been drooling over Priya Banerjee's photos ever since. As she recently shared her new hairdo, fans showered their love in the comment section of the post. Her supportive fanbase never fails to compliment her for her new styles and looks which she shares often on social media. Here is a glimpse of comments on Priya Banerjee's photos on Instagram.

The actress is known for her works in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films. She made her debut with Telugu-language rom-com Kiss in 2013. Her other work includes Joru (2014), Dil Jo Na Keh Saka (2017), Jazbaa (2015), and Twisted (since 2017). The Canada-born actress has shared several posts on her Instagram with the cast of Jamai 2.0 in the past few months.

Priya Banerjee as Ahaana

The actress recently posted on Instagram that she will be playing the character of Ahaana on Zee5 Original Jamai 2.0 Season 2. She has described her character as 'sweet and sassy'. Her fans are thrilled and have been commenting to praise her role.

Jamai 2.0 cast has Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, and Achint Kaur as the lead actors. Season two of the show is set to premiere on February 26, 2021. The show is a Zee5 original while its first season came in 2019. Here is a still from the show with one of the lead actors from the Jamai 2.0 cast, Ravi Dubey that was posted on December 18, 2020 by Priya.

Image Source: Priya Banerjee's Instagram

