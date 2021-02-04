What Time Does 'Little Coincidences' Season 3 Release On Amazon Prime? Find Out

The Amazon Prime show Little Coincidences is one of the hidden gems on the giant streaming site. The show has released two successful seasons ever since 2018 and is set to release Little Coincidences season 3. The Spanish language comedy show stars popular Spanish actors such as Marta Hazas, Javier Veiga and Mariano Pena and is also available in the Italian language aside from English and Spanish. Read on to find out what time does Little Coincidences season 3 release on Amazon Prime.

At what time will Little Coincidences season 3 release on Amazon Prime?

The trailer for Little Coincidences known as Pequenas Coincidencias in Spanish was released on Amazon Prime Video Espana channel on Youtube on January 25. Little Coincidences release date is February 5. Like all Amazon Prime shows Little coincidences season 3 release time will be 12:01 AM PT which is 3:01 AM ET. Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the show after 8:00 AM BST, while Indian viewers will be able to access it at 12:31 PM IST. Little coincidences season 3 on Amazon prime will be available to the Australian viewers at around 5:00 PM AEST.

Little Coincidences storyline for season 3

Season 2 of the show revolved around the lives of the lead characters after their happily ever after. Marta and Javi had been together for 12 months without any major issues. They were now facing the truth and challenges of parenting. In the last episode, Javi is going to marry Claudia in a marriage of convenience and Marta who is pregnant is leaving to start a new life from scratch in Mexico. Hence season 3 is expected to pick up from somewhere around there.

Little coincidences review

On its IMDb page, the show has scored a whopping 7.5 out of 10 stars. Fans on Twitter have been admiring the show ever since its first season was released in 2018. The show stars actors such as Marta Hazas, Javier Viego, Mariano Pena, Juan Ibáñez Pérez, Alicia Rubio, Tomás Pozzi, Xosé A. Touriñán, José Troncoso and etc. Here's what netizens think about the comedy show.

Ok. #pequeñascoincidencias season 2. Here I come. Javi x Marta Forever. I hope they're still a mess. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pDYDnjqACs — Sel (@Reine1996) December 11, 2020

Binged #PequeñasCoincidencias on @PrimeVideo me at the end of season 2. I can’t wait for the 3rd season!! pic.twitter.com/RDxiCZwFXu — gracie (@gg_in_love) May 14, 2020

