Disney Plus Hotstar is all set to release an animated adaptation of the tales of Hanuman, a devout follower of Lord Ram. Titled as The Legend of Hanuman, the series is all set to release soon. Read on to know The Legend of Hanuman release date, time and how to stream the series.

Also read: 'The Legend Of Hanuman' Trailer To 'Shameless'; A Look At Top Trailer Releases Of The Week

The Legend of Hanuman release date

As per the official website of Disney Plus Hotstar, The Legend of Hanuman release date is January 29, 2021. All the Disney Plus Hotstar users will be able to stream the episodes from today. If you need to stream this animated show, you need to have an active subscription of Disney Plus Hostar. Subscribers can also opt for advance notification to watch the series as soon as it releases.

Also read: Sharad Kelkar To Lend Voice For 'The Legend Of Hanuman', Calls It 'unique Experience'

What time does The Legend of Hanuman release on Disney Plus Hotstar?

Disney Plus Hotstar has released the episodes of the series at one go, The Legend of Hanuman episodes are now all available on the streaming site.

The Legend of Hanuman on Disney plus Hotstar: The story and creators

The Legend of Hanuman on Disney Plus Hotstar traces the journey of Maruti, the son of Vanara Vir Lord Kesari and Anjana. He is also called Vayuputrs as Vayu or the Wind God Pavaan had a role in his birth.

Also read: Abhay Deol's '1962: The War In The Hills' To Debut On Disney+ Hotstar On Feb 26

A simple and fun-loving boy became the biggest devotee of Lord Rama after he grew up. But, who was he before becoming a mighty warrior? This Disney Plus Hotstar show will try to offer a glimpse of the growing years of Hanuman and how he discovered his path in his life.

This animated mythological show is created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, Charuvi P. Singha and comes with world-class visuals to offer an entertaining saga of a hero. Sharad Kelkar will be lending his voice as the Sutradhar of this show.

Also read: 'Dil Bechara' And Other Top 10 Shows And Movies On Disney Plus Hotstar 2020

This animated show has a total of thirteen episodes. In this video, Hanuman will not be seen speaking Pure Hindi. Disney Plus Hotstar has decided to release the show in different languages like Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada to ensure every Indian is able to view the glorious adventures of Lord Hanuman.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.