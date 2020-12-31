What Time Does Monarca Season 2 Release On Netflix? Find Details Inside

The Mexican drama series Monarca made a huge splash on the streaming platform when it was released in September 2019. The show is famously produced by Hollywood actor Salma Hayek. The riveting and intriguing show lands audiences right in the midst of the elites of the Mexican world. Created by Diego Gutierrez, the show is a Spanish original. Shortly after releasing season 1, the show news surfaced that the show was renewed for a second season. Find out, “What time does Monarca season 2 release on Netflix?”

Monarca season 2 release date 2020

The Mexican tv show, Monarca was renewed for its second season in 2019, right after its global premiere. While Season 1 debuted on September 13, 2019. The official statement of renewal was released on October 24, 2019. Now the show’s official Netflix page reveals that the second season of Monarca will be released on January 1, 2021.

What time does Monarca season 2 release on Netflix?

Like all Netflix series and films, Monarca season 2 release time is 12:00 AM PT, according to What’s new on Netflix. This means that the show will come out at 3:00 AM EST. Viewers in India will be able to view the Netflix original at 12:30 PM IST. In the UK, Netflix subscribers can avail Monarca season 2 series at 8:00 am. Australian viewers will be able to watch it at 6:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Source: Monarca (Instagram)

More about Monarca

The Spanish language show portrays a world riddled with corruption and dark secrets. The first season of Monarca ended with a complicated cliffhanger. After 20 years Ana María returns to Mexico and vies control of her family’s tequila empire. However, this lands her in the corrupt world of the business elites of Mexico. The second season is expected to open, with a number of twisted and dirty lies that are at the foundation of this corrupt world of high-end business.

Source: Monarca (Instagram)

For the coming season, it is likely that the rivalry between the siblings of the Carranza family will be developed further. The family drama will continue to sizzle the new episodes, as each of the members vies for control of the empire. The protagonist, Ana María is played by Irene Azuela. The series cast will also include Osvaldo Benavides as Andrés Carranza Davila, Juan Manuel Bernal as Joaquin Carranza Davila. And, Rosa Maria Bianchi as Cecilia Davila Vda, De Carranza besides others.

