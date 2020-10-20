Warzone Zombies: What Time Does Haunting Of Verdansk Start?

Cold War has just released the beta version on all platforms. Call of Duty is known for tying up one of their franchises with another. They have already included a lot of details from the Cold War in Warzone. Cold War is bringing back Zombies to COD and that is one of the hyped details of the game. To maintain this stream of Hype, COD is bringing Zombies into the world of Warzone. Halloween is also right around the corner, so it's the best time for the players to experience Warzone Zombies.

Warzone Zombies

It is Halloween and COD has gone all out to celebrate this festival of Horror. COD is calling their Halloween event The Haunting of Verdansk. They are bringing new game modes, A new Trick or Treat reward system, Halloween editing item bundles, and new features like Zombies Royale and Night Mode. This new mode will make players play the same in the dark. It will be night time throughout the map and players will need special optics to have a clear vision and to spot out the enemies.

Drop into a living nightmare.



🌑 Darkness falls on Verdansk.

🧟 Horrors have come to play.

🎃 Tricks & Treats await discovery.



The Haunting of Verdansk begins October 20 for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/LKeT5c6e9B — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 19, 2020

In the Zombie mode, once the player is eliminated, they turn into a super-powered Zombie. When eliminated, the player turns into a zombie with thermal vision and super speed. This feature lets them stay until the end of the game. The players have to try and eliminate other players to get a syringe drop. With the help of this syringe, players can go back to their human form. They will need two of these syringes.

COD has also included trick or treat loot boxes. Players can either get really nice treats such as weapon drops, blueprints, or other cosmetic rewards, or they can be tricked by a fun scare. These boxes will include a total of 16 rewards, like the Return to Dust assault rifle blueprint, Cleaver Melee blueprint, and many more items.

There are two new modes coming to the game, Onslaughter and Sniper's only. In Onslaughter, a juggernaut suit is spawned in the middle of the map. Players have to escort this juggernaut to the goal to win the round. To keep the Halloween feel going, the Juggernaut's head will be a Jack-o-lantern.

What time does Haunting of Verdansk Start?

Haunting of Verdansk's release time has been set for 6 PM BST on 20th October. This event will continue until November 3rd. The Haunting of Verdansk is anticipated to be one of the biggest Halloween events of COD. This event also combines two iconic bundles, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Bundle and the Saw Bundle.

Promo Image Source: Call of Duty Twitter Handle