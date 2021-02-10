Conor McGregor Gets Fed $1000 Worth GOLD STEAK By Celebrity Chef Salt Bae: WATCH

Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying himself, despite shockingly losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The Notorious One is still in Dubai, where he arrived almost a month ago for the UFC Fight Island event. Earlier, the Notorious One was seen cruising around on his yacht with his family as he took some time to recover from his injuries – that he sustained during the fight. And recently, Conor McGregor shared a video of him at the world-famous restaurant ‘Nusr-Et Steakhouse’ popularised by celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe, who is also known as Salt Bae.

Salt Bae restaurant: Conor McGregor eats $1,000 GOLD STEAK

According to reports, there the former UFC double champion ordered a Wagyu beef cut wrapped in edible gold, which costs around $1,000, one of the most expensive items on the menu. Salt Bae himself presented the steak to Conor McGregor and family, cutting it in his own famous style. The Turkish chef achieved stardom a few years ago when a video of him sprinkling salt on a steak became a viral meme on the internet.

Since becoming famous, the Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Dubai has become a favourite spot of celebrities to dine. Salt Bae has since served steaks to sports legends like the late Diego Maradona & Lionel Messi and celebrities like DJ Khaled, Drake and many others.

When Conor McGregor went to UAE last month, he spent some of his quarantine time in a $1 million Al-Garve mansion with his family. Not just that, when Conor McGregor reached to Abu Dhabi, he spent more than $3.50 million on a pair of watches – a Jacob & Co's Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette and The Rasputin. He recently bought an expensive Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date, which features ‘a green ombré dial with diamond markers and diamonds set into the bezel and centre links of the presidential bracelet’.

UFC 257: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier broke PPV records

Though things didn’t go as per McGregor’s plans, UFC 257 was a huge success. According to Sports Business Journal, the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 headliner made around 1.6 million from PPV buys, with 1.2 million buys coming from the USA alone on ESPN+. This makes UFC 257 the second-biggest PPV in UFC history, next to UFC 229, which was also headlined by Conor McGregor with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor had vowed that he’ll return to the octagon once ready, showing interest in facing Poirier in a trilogy bout. Both the fighters are currently tied, 1-1, with The Notorious winning the first fight and The Diamond winning the most recent.

Image Source: (nusr_et) Salt Bae Instagram