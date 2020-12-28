What Time Does 'Paurashpur' Release On ZEE5? See Details About The Period Drama Here

During the lockdown, ZEE5 has managed to keep its audience entertained with a wide range of shows and movies. The OTT platform is now back again with another grand show for its viewers with Paurashpur. The period drama is based on the lives of kings, queens and their pawns in this twisted battle of sexes.

Ever since the announcement of the show, a lot of people have been curious about the Paurashpur release date 2020 and Paurashpur release time. As the Paurashpur release date 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been wondering what time does Paurashpur release on ZEE5. Here is a look at the Paurashpur release time and date on ZEE5.

Paurashpur release date 2020

The Paurashpur web series on ZEE5 will be releasing tomorrow on December 29, 2020. People all over the world can tune in to ZEE5 or ALT Balaji from tomorrow and stream the show on their devices. Any user with an active subscription of ZEE5 or ALT Balaji can watch Paurashpur web series on their devices anytime from tomorrow, i.e. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Here is a look at the Paurashpur release time on ZEE5.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Blackbird' Release On Amazon Prime Video? See Details Here

Also Read | What Time Does 'The Legend Of El Cid' Release On Amazon Prime? Details Here

What time does Paurashpur release on ZEE5?

ZEE5 is known to release all their shows and movies at midnight according to IST. Following the same pattern, Paurashpur release time is also expected to be at midnight of December 29, 2020. This means that the viewers around the globe will be able to watch Paurashpur on ZEE5 within a few hours from now. The audience is advised to keep a tab on the official website of the ZEE5 and ALT Balaji to know when the show will be dropping on the OTT platforms.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Home For Christmas' Season 2 Release On Netflix? Here Is The Release Date

Also Read | What Time Does 'Black Widows' Release On ZEE5? See Details About The Dark Comedy Here

About Paurashpur

Paurashpur is a ZEE5 original period drama series on ZEE5. The show helmed by Shachindra Vats is suitable for people above 18 years of age. The Paurashpur on ZEE5 cast features Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Anant V Joshi and Poulomi Das among others in key roles. The official description about the show reads, “As the mystery behind Maharaja Bhadrapratap's missing queens is unravelled, so is the hypocrisy of the king and his kingdom where everyone, except the men, is subjected to a lifetime of slavery.” Here is a look at the Paurashpur trailer.

Image Credits: Sahil Salathia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.