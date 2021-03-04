What Time Does Pokemon Journeys Season 4 Release On Netflix? Here's All About The Show

Pokemon Journeys season 3 recently arrived on Netflix and fans are already looking forward to the fourth season. According to Netflix, Pokémon Journeys season 4 is all set to hit the platform in March 2021. The brand new show on Netflix is continuing the journey where The Pokemon series left off after Sun & Moon. Find out what time does Pokemon Journeys season 4 release on Netflix.

What time does Pokemon Journeys season 4 release on Netflix?

Pokemon Journeys season 4 release date on Netflix is scheduled for March 5, 2021. Like all other Netflix titles, Pokemon Journeys season 4 release time is set to be 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM EST. Indian subscribers can stream Pokemon Journeys season 4 on Netflix on March 5, from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch the series from 8 am while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. As per Spain time, Pokemon Journeys season 4 on Netflix will be available to view at 9 am on March 3, 2021. As per Brazil Time, the series can be watched at 5 am. One can also turn on the notification to get an update when the show arrives on Netflix.

More about Pokemon Journeys

The anime series is airing its 23rd season in Japan while Netflix subscribers are getting new episodes of the show as well. The twenty-third season of the hit anime show follows the adventures of Ash Ketchum and the brand new protagonist Goh as they travel across all eight regions of the Pokémon franchise. On their adventures, Ash and Goh also visit the new Galar region from Pokémon Sword and Shield.

It is surprising that the finale part from the games makes an earlier appearance on the show, rather than taking a few seasons. The supporting characters include Professor Cerise, a Pokémon researcher who oversees Ash and Goh's missions, and his daughter Chloe, who is Goh's childhood friend. Given Pokemon’s wild success not only in Japan but across the world, it only makes sense that Netflix might have jumped on the opportunity of having the show on their platform. According to a report in What’s on Netflix, on April 23, 2020, The Pokémon Company International announced that streaming giant, Netflix has secured the U.S. rights to air future seasons, starting with Pokémon Journeys.

