What Time Does 'Pretend It's A City' Release On Netflix? Details About Witty Docuseries

Netflix subscribers are in for a late Christmas gift as Martin Scorsese directed docuseries is all set to release on the platform. The limited series titled Pretend It's a City will feature Fran Lebowitz and Martin Scorsese. It is a funny guidebook of a New Yorker. As the Pretend It's a City release date 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been curious to know about the release time. Many users have been wondering what time does Pretend It's a City release on Netflix. For all the people who are thinking about the Pretend It's a City release date 2020 and time, here is everything you need to know about it.

Pretend It's a City release date 2020

Pretend It's a City on Netflix will be releasing on January 8, 2021. The show will be made available for users all over the world tomorrow. Any user with an active subscription of Netflix will be able to stream the docuseries on their devices from this Friday. Here is a look at Pretend It's a City release time on Netflix.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival' Release On Netflix?

Also Read | What Time Does 'Maara' Release On Amazon Prime? Details About The Tamil Musical Drama

What time does Pretend It's a City release on Netflix?

The streaming service giant is known to release all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. On similar lines, the Pretend It's a City release time can also be expected to be at midnight according to PT. This means that the viewers will be able to stream the docuseries in just a few hours from now.

Indian subscribers can watch Pretend It's a City on Netflix from 1.30 PM on Friday. As per Eastern Time, Pretend It's a City series will be available to watch at 3 AM on January 8, 2021. For the Australian viewers, Pretend It's a City on Netflix will be available to stream from 7 PM on Friday. The British audience can stream the hilarious docuseries from 8 AM while viewers in Italy can watch The Pretend It's a City on Netflix from 9 AM tomorrow. Subscribers of Netflix in Mexico can tune in to Netflix at 2 AM on Friday to watch the series.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Surviving Death' Release On Netflix? Details About The Upcoming Docuseries

Also Read | What Time Does Monarca Season 2 Release On Netflix? Find Details Inside

Pretend It's a City

The upcoming docuseries is the second project of Scorsese for Netflix after The Irishman. The makers had released the trailer of Pretend It's a City series and it has been received well by the audience. The official description about the show on Netflix reads as, “Wander the New York City streets and fascinating mind of wry writer, humourist and raconteur Fran Lebowitz as she sits down with Martin Scorsese.” Here is a look at the Pretend It's a City series trailer.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.