What Time Does Crown Tundra Come Out? Here Is The Release Time & Price

The second expansion pack of the two downloadable content expansion packs in Pokémon Sword and Shield is all set to release. All the Pokemon fans who had been patiently waiting for Crown Tundra can finally have the opportunity to explore more in their quest to Catch ‘Em All. Fans on Twitter are extremely excited to start playing with the new expansion pack. Read on to find out what time does Crown Tundra come out.

Crown Tundra Release Date

What time does Crown Tundra come out?

A report on Pokemon Sword and Shield official website reveals that Crown Tundra DLC will be releasing on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The release time is 09:00 PT/12:00 ET in the United States, and 15:00 BST in the United Kingdom. Fans must note that this is based on the times that the Nintendo eShop is normally updated. Another report on Nintendo’s support website reveals that the Pokémon Home app will receive an update between 19:00 ET on October 22 and 00:00 midnight ET on October 23. This update will likely bring the much-anticipated functionality which will allow the app to transfer the Pokémons between the Pokémon GO and Pokémon Sword and Shield video games.

How much will Crown Tundra DLC cost?

According to Nintendo, at the time of its release, the Pokémon Crown Tundra DLC will only be available with the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass. They will be priced at $29.99 in the United States and £29.99 in the United Kingdom. However, at the moment it is impossible to buy the Expansion Pass’ two DLC packages, the Isle of Armour and the Crown Tundra, separately.

In addition to this, all the customers must be careful while making the purchase. They must order the correct Expansion Pass for the current version of the game. The Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass is only compatible with Pokémon Shield, while the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass will only work along with Pokémon Sword. Fans should also take a note that Nintendo has announced on its official website that a physical premium edition of Pokémon Sword and Shield is coming in the future. It will include all DLC on a cartridge. It will go on sale on November 6; hence, Pokemon players will have to wait a little longer after the Crown Tundra’s release, if they wish to purchase the package physically.

