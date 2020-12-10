What Time Does 'Shrikant Bashir' Release On Sony Liv? Know Date And Time

Sony Liv has been coming up with a different variety of shows on its platform. After Scam 1992, it has been garnering attention with Shrikant Bashir. The series is all set to release soon this month. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about Shrikant Bashir Release Date 2020 and Time on the OTT platform. Check out:

What time does 'Shrikant Bashir' release on Sony Liv?

After the makers released its trailer, fans have been waiting for it to premiere. According to Streamingdue.com, earlier, the title of the series was SOT - Surgical Operation Team. However, due to some reasons, there was a change to Shrikant Bashir. Check out Shrikant Bashir Release Date 2020:

Shrikant Bashir Release Date 2020

Shrikant Bashir on Sony Liv will mark its premiere on December 11, 2020, Friday. Earlier, the makers revealed the same on different social media platforms. The viewers can watch the series in Hindi and can activate the English captions, as per their choice. Additionally, the first episode of Shrikant Bashir on Sony Liv will be free for the audience to watch, while for the next ones, people need to have a subscription. Read further ahead to know more details about the Release Time.

Shrikant Bashir Release Time 2020

Though the makers have revealed the date, there have been no updates about the Shrikant Bashir Release Time. However, fans can keep a track on the platform. They can also turn on the notification to update them when it premieres.

Shrikant Bashir cast, plot, and trailer

Shrikant Bashir on Sony Liv features Yudhistheer Singh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles. Meanwhile, stars like Ahmad Khan, Pooja Gaur, Imran Javed, Ashmita Gaur, among others, will play supporting characters. This Santosh Shetty-directorial revolves around the lives of two RAW Agents Shrikant and Bashir, who work for the security of the country. Following the same goal, the duo is opposite, and fail to believe in each other’s way of working. However, as problems arise, Shrikant Bashir plans to team up for the sake of their nation. The trailer of the series released a few days ago on the channels’ social media platforms. Check it out below:

