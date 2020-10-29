Netflix is back with the third season of a Netflix Original series titled Suburra Blood on Rome. The web series is an Italian web series based on a seaside town near Rome, engulfed by organized crimes, corrupt politicians and the Church. Italian actors Alessandro Borghi, Giacomo Ferrara, and Eduardo Valdarnini play pivotal roles in the Netflix series which is set up in the time in Rome, around 12 years ago. The plot of the political drama sees three guys and their fight and corruption strategies while they are in a fight to get a piece of Rome. The web series already has two seasons and the third (final) season is all set to release this October. The Season 1 had 10 episodes while season 2 had 8 episodes. The Italian political drama was renewed back in April 2019, however, it will air on Netflix starting October 2020. Read on to know what time does Suburra blood on Rome Season 3 release on Netflix as well as the release date of the hit Netflix series.

Habemus datam. Suburra 3, il 30 ottobre, solo su Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yCzN3G9Nw8 — Netflix Italia (@NetflixIT) September 18, 2020

What time does Suburra blood on Rome Season 3 release on Netflix?

Suburra Blood on Rome Season 3 release date 2020 is slated for October 30. Suburra Blood on Rome Season 3 release time is expected to be around 12 am PDT according to Pacific Time, which would be 3 am according to EST. The fans of the show in the UK will be able to tune in to the show on Netflix at 8 AM as per the British Summer Time (BST). The Netflix users from India will be able to watch the film from 12.30 PM according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Suburra blood on Rome Season 3 on Netflix

Suburra blood on Rome Season 3 will show the continuation of the story after the tragic suicide of Lele, who was unable to live with the guilt of all the crimes. The season 3 will also showcase an unexpected awakening from the coma of Manfredi, who is the head of the Anacleto clan, after which the balance of power between all characters is again challenged. The cast that is expected to be in the third season includes Italian actors like Aureliano (Alessandro Borghi), Spadino (Giacomo Ferrara), Amedeo Cinaglia (Filippo Nigro), Samurai (Francesco Acquaroli), Manfredi Anacleti (Adamo Dionisi), Sara Monaschi (Claudia Gerini), Adelaide Anacleti (Paola Sotgiu), Angelica (Carlotta Antonelli), Nadia (Federica Sabatini), Alice Cinaglia (Rosa Diletta Rossi), Cardinal Fiorenzo Nascari (Alberto Cracco) and Adriano (as Jacopo Venturiero).

