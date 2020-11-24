What Time Does 'Great Pretender' Season 2 Release On Netflix? See Details Here

Netflix has kept its subscribers entertained with several hit movies and TV shows, especially over the past few months. The streaming service giant had earlier released the first season of its hit crime comedy anime Great Pretender. Netflix is now all set to release the Great Pretender season 2 series for its subscribers all over the world. The Great Pretender season 2 on Netflix is one of the most anticipated anime for quite some time now. As Great Pretender season 2 release date 2020 is coming close, a lot of people are thinking about what time does Great Pretender season 2 release on Netflix. For all the people who are wondering about the Great Pretender season 2 release date 2020 and Great Pretender season 2 release time, here is everything you need to know about it.

Great Pretender season 2 release date 2020

Great Pretender season 2 release date 2020 is going to be November 25, 2020. This means that the second season of hit anime series will be available to stream worldwide from tomorrow. Users with an active Netflix subscription watch Great Pretender season 2 series anytime from tomorrow.

What time does Great Pretender season 2 release on Netflix?

Like all other shows on Netflix, Great Pretender season 2 release time is expected to be at 12 AM according to PT. Subscribers of Netflix in India can stream the anime series from 1.30 PM on Wednesday. As per Eastern Time, the crime comedy anime will be available to watch at 3 AM on November 25, 2020. For the viewers in Australia, Great Pretender season 2 on Netflix will be available to watch from 7 PM on Wednesday. The British audience can stream the series from 8 AM.

Great Pretender season 2

Great Pretender is a popular crime comedy anime series which features high stake swindling, con-artists and shady business. All these subjects have been handled in great visual style. The Great Pretender season 2 on Netflix is technically part two of the first season. The official description on Netflix about the show reads as, “Supposedly Japan’s greatest swindler, Makoto Edamura gets more than he bargained for when he tries to con Laurent Thierry, a real world-class crook.” Great Pretender season 2 cast features Chiaki Kobayashi, Junichi Suwabe, Matsumi Fujiwara among others.

