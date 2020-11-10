What Time Does Trial 4 Release On Netflix? Read Details

Trial 4 is a documentary series based on the life of Sean K Ellis. The character who was falsely accused of murdering an officer was sentenced to 22 years in prison. The upcoming Netflix show will uncover the systemic racism and corruption which takes place inside the system. The trailer which was released earlier in October 2020 has already raised the expectations of the audience. Check out the release date and time of Trial 4 below and other details about the show:

What time does Trial 4 release on Netflix?

Trial 4 release date 2020

The real criminal is the system.



This is the story of Sean Ellis - a Boston man who has spent decades in prison trying to prove he was wrongfully convicted for killing a police officer.



Trial 4 - the eight-part docuseries premieres on Netflix November 11 pic.twitter.com/Lv1MoZJjwI — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) October 28, 2020

Trial 4 premieres on Netflix on November 11, 2020, that is on Wednesday. The series is being helmed by Rémy Burkel. The executive producer of the show is Jean-Xavier de Lestrade and Matthieu Belghiti along with Allyson Luchak producing.

Trial 4 release time

Like all other Netflix shows and films, Trial 4 release time is expected to be at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. For the Indian audience, Trial 4 on Netflix is expected to be around 12:30 pm on November 11, 2020. However, the timings are subject to change and hence the users can expect some last-minute changes.

About Trial 4 series

Trial 4 chronicles the journey of Sean Ellis, who is a troubled teenager and had the misfortune of being at the wrong place at the wrong time. His race and colour play an important part in the accusations that were put against him. The forthcoming show tells the story from two perspectives: one from the prosecutor's side who protests that Sean Ellis is innocent; while the other who believes that Sean indeed was the killer. Also, this is his 4th trial in court which eventually becomes the title of the documentary series.

The show seems like the kind of true crime docuseries that the OTT platform has excelled at making. Previously Netflix has given various hits in the true-crime genre with shows like Making a Murderer and the drama miniseries When They See Us, and fans now believe that Trial 4 will make a major impact.

