What's New On Amazon Prime Video In September? Here Are All The Films & Shows

Amazon Prime has a fantastic line up of shows and films to keep its large subscriber base entertained. Among the incredible films and shows streaming on the platform, many are highly acclaimed Amazon Prime original shows. All the Prime video subscribers can enjoy original shows such as The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, The Gymkhana Files, Homecoming, The Romanoffs and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski.

However, many new titles will be coming to the Prime video in September 2020. Read on to find out, “What’s new on Amazon Prime video in September 2020?”

What’s new on Amazon Prime video in September 2020?

According to a report on What’s New to Stream Now hub, movies such as 1 Million Happy Nows (2018), A Birder’s Guide To Everything (2014) and The Yes Men (2004) will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video this month. Subscribers can also expect show’s such as Stuck With You: Season 1, Texas Metal: Season 1, Wrong Man: Season 1. Here is a list of films and shows coming to Prime in September.

Sept. 1 (Films)

Beach Party (1963)

Bewitched (2005)

Big Time (1988)

De-Lovely (2004)

Defense Of The Realm (1986)

Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

Don’t Talk To Irene (2018)

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine (1965)

The Graduate (1967)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

The Haunted Palace (1963)

The House On Carroll Street (1988)

The Ring Thing (2018)

Sex And The City: The Movie (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Slash (2007)

Slow Burn (2007)

Happy Nows (2018),

A Birder’s Guide To Everything (2014)

The Yes Men

Codename: Kids Next Door: Season 1

The Crimson Field: Season 1

George Gently: Season 1

Hero Elementary: Season 1

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

I’m Dying Up Here: Season 1

The Jack Benny Show: Season 1

Keeping Faith: Season 1

Last Hope with Troy Dunn: Season 1

Nazi Mega Weapons: Season 1

Sept. 2

Hell On The Border (2019)

Sept. 4

The Boys - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

﻿Dino Dana The Movie - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Guest House (2020)

Sept. 15

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! (2020)

Sept 16

Blackbird (2020)

Sept. 18

All In: The Fight for Democracy - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Antebellum (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (2019)

Sept. 22

The Addams Family (2019)

Sept. 25

Judy (2019)

Utopia - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Sept. 28

Force of Nature (2020)

Inherit The Viper (2020)

Sept. 29

Trauma Center (2019)

