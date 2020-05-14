When Does 'Riverdale Season 4' Come Out On Netflix? Here's All You Need To Know

'When does Riverdale Season 4 come out on Netflix?' is one question that fans of the show have been asking. Another question is 'what time will Riverdale season 4 be on Netflix?'. The show has been making quite some noise among the fans and it is currently one of the most viewed American shows. Read further ahead to know when will the show air on Netflix.

ALSO READ |Rishi Kapoor's Son-in-law Shares Rare Family Photo With Neetu Kapoor On Mother's Day

When does Riverdale Season 4 come out on Netflix?

Riverdale season 4 has been released and fans got to see a total of 19 episodes so far, while the 20th episode has not been announced yet and may be released after the lockdown. Now, the good news is that the show will be soon available on Netflix for those who have missed the Riverdale season 4 or want to rewatch it. According to reports, the show will be available on Netflix on May 14, 2020. Netflix usually releases new episodes at 3:00 a.m.

ALSO READ | Mallika Sherawat Says 'there Is A Lot Of Positivity' On Social Media Amid COVID Lockdown

For the unversed, Riverdale is a teen drama television show based on characters from Archie Comics. It is produced by WB Television and CBS Television Studios. The show is narrated by Cole Sprouse who plays the character of Jughead Jones. It also features KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, and others. Riverdale season 4 episodes have garnered positive response so far and were well received.

Riverdale season 4 release date was October 9, 2019, and it will be available to stream on Netflix on May 14, 2020. Fans of the show, who have watched all the Riverdale season 4 episodes so far are eagerly waiting for the release of the last episode of the show. Amidst this, Riverdale season 5 spoilers are making rounds on the internet. There have been major speculations by the fans about the relationship of two lead characters and what is about to go down in the town.

ALSO READ | Why Was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Replaced By Tom Holland's Spidey? Read

ALSO READ |Zayn Malik, The Former One Direction Singer, Is A True Capricorn; Here Is Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.