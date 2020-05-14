Is 'John Henry' Based On A True Story? Know More About This Latest Netflix Release

John Henry is a drama thriller that features Terry Crews and Ludacris in lead roles. The 2020 movie is directed by Will Forbes. The movie recently released in several countries on Netflix. Since then the movie is topping the charts on Netflix. The plot of John Henry on Netflix revolves around an ex-gang member named John Henry which is played by Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews. In the film, he is seen protecting a Honduran woman, Berta from his former crew.

See the trailer here

The leader of the gang is Hell played by rapper Ludacris. In the series of flashbacks in the movie, the audience learns that John Henry has a history with Hell’s crew. The movie leaves the audience with a sense that there is some truth to the plot and the story. There is no card or description that informs the viewers is John Henry based on a true story or not. However, to all the viewers who are still wondering is John Henry based on a true story or not, here is the answer.

Is John Henry based on a true story?

To all the viewers who are confused about John Henry real story, the answer is No. The film John Henry is not based on a true story. The character of John Henry is named after the folk hero John Henry but the movie is not based on a real story. The plot of the movie is made up by director Will Forbes and co-writer Doug Skinner.

However, there are few similarities between the lead character and the folklore hero John Henry. Like Terry Crews is strong and also prefers a hammer as his weapon of choice. The folk legend John Henry was said to be a Steel driving man whose job was to hammer a steel drill into rock to make tunnels for the railroad after the Civil War.

