What Time Does 'Ginny Weds Sunny' Release On Netflix? All About The Yami & Vikrant Starrer

Ginny Weds Sunny is the Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam starrer Indian movie which is a directorial debut of filmmaker Puneet Khanna. The movie is produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production. The music of the film has been given by Payal Dev, Gaurav Chatterji, and Jaan Nissar Lone. Ginny Weds Sunny is a light-hearted story about a girl named Ginny who meets a man named Sunny for an arranged marriage. The movie then shows the struggles of how the guy woos the girl finally. Read on to check the release time of the Indian movie on Netflix.

What time does Gini Weds Sunny release on Netflix?

Netflix usually uploads movies at 12:30 pm IST, however, sometimes Indian movies have been uploaded at 12 am IST as well. For other movies, Netflix uploads new movies or series at 12 am PDT. The Vikrant and Yami starrer is all set to release on October 9 on the OTT platform Netflix.

Ginny Weds Sunny will feature Yami Gautam in the lead role of Ginny Gill. Meanwhile, actor Vikrant Massey will play the role of the romantic lead Sunny Malhotra. The movie will also feature Mansi Sharma, Suhail Nayyar, Rajiv Gupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Mazel Vyas in prominent supporting roles. The Puneet Khanna-directorial movie is penned by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora. Take a look at the trailer of the Indian movie which is set to release tomorrow on the OTT platform.

Yami Gautam is an Indian actor who is well known for her Hindi movies as well as South Indian movies. She made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor and has since then starred in many movies in South Indian industry as well. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey last featured in the Bollywood movie Chhapaak. Vikrant Massey had also featured in the sci-fi movie Cargo and comedy satire Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, both of which recently released on Netflix. Vikrant is set to feature in his next movie opposite Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane titled Haseen Dillruba.

Promo Image courtesy: Ginny weds Sunny trailer

