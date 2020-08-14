The Bachelor Host Chris Harrison To Skip Initial Episodes For The First Time Since 2009

Chris Harrison will not be hosting The Bachelor for the first time in all of its seasons. The esteemed host has been part of the show for a long time and fans have loved Chris as the host. However, Season 16 will not see Chris Harrison host a couple of episodes of The Bachelor. According to an entertainment portal, Entertainment Weekly, Chris Harrison needs to take a two-week break from the show, after which he can resume filming. Thus a few episodes of The Bachelor will be filmed without Chris Harrison and thus he will be replaced by someone else for the time being.

Also Read | The Bachelor's Melissa Rycroft Asks For ‘kindness’ Before Controversial Episode Retelecast'

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison will miss a few episodes of the show

Also Read | The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Finds Love Outside The Show, Gets Engaged To Josh Wolfe

The entertainment portal mentioned that Chris Harrison recently dropped off his son Joshua to a college in Texas. All this while it was Joshua who was helping his father film segments of the show from their home in California. However, now that the filming process has begun and the cast members along with the crew are back on set, Chris Harrison too was needed on the set. However, the host was with his son in Texas whom he dropped off at college and thus when the host returns, he will be quarantined.

Also Read | 'The Bachelor' & 'The Bachelorette' Couples That Are Still Living 'happily Ever After'

The Bachelor is currently filming in California and thus upon returning from Texas, Chris Harrison will have to follow a two-week quarantine period as a precautionary measure. The makers of the show have ensured utmost safety and have thus instructed the esteemed host to take a quarantine break of two weeks. Hence, Chris Harrison will miss the shooting of the episodes which will be shot within these two weeks.

However, the entertainment portal mentioned that while Chris Harrison will be away temporarily, Joelle ‘Jojo’ Fletcher will take over his hosting duties. Joelle is one of the beloved members from the Season 12 Bachelorette. Thus fans are excited to find out how the show will progress. The entertainment portal has also reported that this will be the first time that Chris Harrison will miss episodes of The Bachelorette or Bachelor, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, and so on. The last time Chris Harrison missed an episode was in 2009 when an episode for The Bachelor was being filmed in Spain.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Opens Up About Her Cameo In Netflix's 'Masaba Masaba'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.