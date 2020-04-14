What To Watch On Amazon Prime | 5 Comedy Films To Dissolve Your Lockdown Blues

With the lockdown extended amid the coronavirus scare, it is essential for people to spend some quality time at home without stressing over the current pandemic situation. So if you are in dilemma as to where you must invest your time, what better option than to watch comedy movies on Amazon Prime.

The OTT platform offers a variety of comedy films to its subscribers to chose from. But in the current scenario its the best to keep the mood light and catch up on comedy movies. In case you are wondering what to watch on Amazon Prime, take a look at the list of five comedy movies on Amazon Prime that you can watch with your family.

Five Must-Watch Comedy Movies On Amazon Prime

1. Good Newwz

Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

If you have not seen this laugh riot starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani yet, this the apt time to. A comic tale revolving around two married couple, who are stuck in an unusual situation. Counted amongst the biggest grosser of 2019, Good Newwz is a must-watch during the lockdown.

2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Source: Sunny Singh Instagram

A fresh take on bromance and relationship, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety helmed by director Luv Ranjan is apparently one of the most-loved comedy movies on Amazon Prime. An out and out family entertainer, this Kartik Aaryan starrer can be a great pick to watch with your family.

3. Hera Pheri

Source: My Dear Akki Instagram

A cult classic when it comes to comedy films, Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh is a highly recommended film to binge-watch this summer. Every other scene is capable of making you laugh your heart out. The camaraderie between the actors is nothing short of sheer brilliance.

4. 3 Idiots

Source: FCS Instagram

If you an Aamir Khan fan, there's no way you can miss one of his career's best films. 3 Idiots directed by Rajkumar Hirani is a hysterical tale of three college friends. The movie is a pure laugh riot, which will make you laugh until it hurts your tummy.

5. Andaz Apna Apna

Source: KK Instagram

When talking about comedy movies on Amazon Prime, there's no way we miss out on mentioning another cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna. Every character is memorable, be it Crime Master Gogo or Teja. This Rajkumar Santoshi movie will tickle your funny bone like no other.

