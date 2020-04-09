Hotstar Not Working On Smart TV? Here Is How You Can Try Fixing The Problem

During this quarantine period, people around the globe are trying to find creative things to do at home to pass their time. The release of Disney+ Hotstar has brought new content for people to watch online and spend their time watching their favourite Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and more movies and shows. However, recently, complaints regarding Disney+ Hotstar not working on Smart TV have started coming on social media. If you are facing a similar issue, here is what you can do-

How to run Disney+ Hotstar on Smart TV

Open Disney+ Hotstar app on your smart TV

Go to My Account or try to play any paid content

You will be shown a code

Now visit www.hotstar.com/activate via your phone or laptop

Log in to your Disney+ Hotstar account

Enter the code shown on TV

Also Read | How many users can use Hotstar Premium? Can you watch premium videos in more than 1 device

Disney+ Hotstar not working on Smart TV issue resolved

Not working on Samsung smart tv. — Acrobaz (@Acrobaz) April 8, 2020

It is available on Samsung Smart TVs models from 2016 and onwards.. You can find the App in the Smart Hub now. If you still do not find it, please connect with Samsung for device compatibility issues. — Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) April 8, 2020

There are many reasons behind Disney+ Hotstar not working on Smart TV. Some of the reasons why the streaming service app is not working can also be some internal problem or app glitch. However, try updating the app on your Smart TV, and your Android and iOS smartphone and retry connecting.

Also Read | How to get Disney+ Hotstar free with Jio? Know how to set-up in 6 easy steps

Close and Re-Open the App

Sometimes streaming content for a long time may cause a problem with the app. But, you can simply just close the app to avoid the error and reopen to use it again. For closing it completely, you must remove it from the working tabs on your smartphone as well.

Also Read | Download Disney Plus Hotstar app: Check how to download and subscribe to the service

Reinstall the App

Reinstalling the apps that are not working can stop the crashing problem completely. Reinstalling Hotstar will also help you to download the latest version of the app. First, uninstall the app from your Android or iOS smartphone and then go to the App Store or Play Store to install the app. After installing, check if the app is working properly or not.

If the Disney+ Hotstar still does not work, then allow the company to fix the internal problem. Use the mobile app or the Deskstop site to continue using the services of the application.

Also Read | Disney Plus Hotstar is going to release on April 3; Know about prices, shows & more

How do I become a Disney+ Hotstar Premium member?