What's Coming To Amazon Prime In January 2021? See A List Of All New Titles

Amazon Prime has a huge library of some of the most riveting shows and movies on the internet. The streaming giant receives a bunch of new shows every month and also produces many of them. Prime’s huge library of titles keeps its fans entertained all year long and this new year the streaming platform is all set to introduce a bunch of new shows and films to its subscribers. According to a report in JustJared.com, here’s a list of what's coming to Amazon Prime in January 2021.

What's coming to Amazon Prime in January 2021?

Amazon Prime movies in January: January 1

1900 (1977)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brothers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Gun Duel In Durango (1957)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

In & Out (1997)

Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Legion (2010)

Like A Boss (2020)

Love The Coopers (2015)

Major League (2015)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Pride (2007)

Push (2009)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Ride Out For Revenge (1958)

Salt (2010)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) (Hallmark)

Signs (2002

Soul Food (1997)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Starman (1984)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The Brass Legend (1956)

The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

The Cooler (2003)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Interview (2014)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Town (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Amazon Prime shows in January: Jan.1

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Commandments: Season 1

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Simply Ming: Season 14

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

The Universe: Season 1 (History Vault)

January 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

January 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

January 8

Herself – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Silencing (2020)

January 15

One Night In Miami – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Tandav: Season 1

January 18

Alone (2020)

Pandora: Season 2

January 19

Grantchester: Season 5

January 22

Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Jessy and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

January 29

Chick Fight (2020)

Mortal (2020)

