'Trance' And Other Must-watch 2020 Entertainers On Amazon Prime India; See List

Amazon Prime Videos India released a variety of films and shows this year, most of which have received critical acclamation for their content and strong performances. Some of these series and films also made it to the ‘Best of 2020’ lists as critics believed that they had strong and impactful stories and narratives. Here is a look at a bunch of shows and series from Amazon Prime that are a must-watch this year.

Best entertainers on Amazon Prime

1. Borat 2

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is one of the many films of 2020, that have managed to gain immense attention across social media platforms. The plot of this film revolves around a television journalist named Borat, who has unfamiliar ways of dealing with life. The film has been directed by Jason Woliner and stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova in key roles. This film received raving reviews from fans and critics alike.

2. Middle-Class Melodies

Middle-Class Melodies is a romantic drama film which has been directed by Vinod Anantoju and written by Janardhan Pasumarthi. This film revolves around a young man with an ambitious dream and how his life shapes up amidst the norms of society. This film received positive reviews from the fans as they were highly impressed by the performances and storyline.

3. Locas Por El Cambioy

Locas Por El Cambioy is an international film which has been released on Amazon Prime recently. The plot of this light-hearted comedy revolves around the lives of two different women who hate each other. The film has been written and directed by Ihtzi Hurtado and features actors like Sofia Sisniega and Mariel Molino in lead roles. This film is being called the ultimate entertainer as people have been enjoying its light and unique tone.

4. Trance

Trace is a Malayalam film which initially had a theatrical release but could not work well due to the pandemic and the lockdown that followed. The plot of this film revolves around a young man who becomes a Godman after a few businessmen hook him up. The film received a lot of appreciation for its direction and promising performance by actor Fahadh Faasil.

5. Ponmagal Vandhal

Ponmagal Vandhal is a courtroom drama film which hit the OTT platform due to the pandemic. The plot of this film revolves around a female lawyer who has been fighting a land dispute case to save a bunch of poor citizens. The film has been written and directed by JJ Fredrick while the film stars actors like Jyothika and Prathiban in the lead roles. This film has been receiving great reviews from the fans, ever since it released on Amazon Prime.

6. Unpaused

Unpaused is a recent anthology film which has been taking the internet by storm. This film brings together five different stories of hope and love, even amidst the pandemic. The films in this anthology have been directed by various leading filmmakers from Bollywood while its stars actors like Hussain Sayed Anwar, Abhishek Banerjee, and others in the key roles.

7. The Wilds

The Wilds is a recent web series which has been gaining a lot of attention amongst the audience. The show has been created by Sarah Streicher while it stars actors like Rachel Griffiths and Sophia Ali in the lead roles.

8. Bandish Bandits

Bandish Bandits is a romantic drama series which is being loved by the audiences for its colourful theme and hooky music. The plot of this show revolves around a classical singer and a pop star, who get together to create amazing music. The show is also being appreciated for the promising star cast which includes Ritwik Bhowmik and Naseeruddin Shah.

9. C U Soon

C U Soon is a thriller film which released in the year 2020. The plot of this film revolves around a missing woman, who has a mysterious life. The film received a lot of compliments for the storytelling style and impeccable direction. C U Soon stars actors like Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, and Roshan Mathew in key roles.

10. The Boys

The Boys is an American drama series which has been receiving a lot of attention on social media. The plot of this show revolves around a bunch of vigilantes who aim at teaching the corrupt superheroes, a befitting lesson. The series has been created by Eric Kripke and stars Karl Urban in the lead role.

Image courtesy: still from YouTube (Muzik247)

