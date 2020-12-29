What's Leaving Amazon Prime In December 2020? See Details Of Best Movies And Shows Here

Quick links:
During the last few months, the OTT platforms have been in competition with each other like never before. This was mainly because of the pandemic where the theatres all over the world were temporarily closed. Amazon Prime Video also saw some of the best movies and shows releasing on the OTT platform.
With its wide variety of content across languages, the platform has managed to keep its subscribers entertained and glued to their screens. With the new additions, Amazon Prime also had to remove several old shows and movies from their streaming service.
December saw some of the most popular movies and shows as well as Amazon original series and movies dropping on the platform. January is also set to bring a stellar lineup of movies and shows on Amazon Prime. As the month of December is coming to a close, a lot of people have been curious about the movies leaving Amazon Prime and the shows leaving Amazon Prime.
As there are still two days to go for the month to end, the subscribers of Amazon Prime can still binge-watch their favourite shows and movies for one last time on Amazon Prime. For all the people who are wondering about what's leaving Amazon Prime in December 2020, here are some of the best movies and TV shows leaving the platform according to reports by GQ India and digitaltrends.com
Also Read | Amazon Prime Video Series 'The Family Man' Season 2 To Premiere In February
Also Read | What's Coming To Amazon Prime In January 2021? See A List Of All New Titles
Shazam
Release year - 2019
IMDb rating - 7
Piranha 3D
Release year - 2010
IMDb rating - 3.7
Fugitives
Release year – 2017
IMDb rating - 7.7
Dragonslayer
Release year – 1981
IMDb rating - 6.7
Escape From New York
Release year – 1981
IMDb rating - 7.2
Also Read | 'Tandav': Amazon Prime Video Releases Character Posters Of Saif, Dimple, Grover & Others
Also Read | 'Trance' And Other Must-watch 2020 Entertainers On Amazon Prime India; See List
Fargo
Release year - 1996
IMDb rating - 8.1
For A Few Dollars More
Release year - 1967
IMDb rating - 8.3
Ghost In The Shell 2.0
Release year - 1995
IMDb rating - 8.3
Gods And Monsters
Release year - 1998
IMDb rating - 8
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Release year - 1962
IMDb rating - 8.1
The Misfits
Release year - 1961
IMDb rating - 7.2
Star Trek Iv: The Voyage Home
Release year – 1986
IMDb rating - 7.3
The Usual Suspects
Release year - 1995
IMDb rating - 8.5
Image Credits: Shazam Movie Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.