What's Leaving Amazon Prime In December 2020? See Details Of Best Movies And Shows Here

During the last few months, the OTT platforms have been in competition with each other like never before. This was mainly because of the pandemic where the theatres all over the world were temporarily closed. Amazon Prime Video also saw some of the best movies and shows releasing on the OTT platform.

With its wide variety of content across languages, the platform has managed to keep its subscribers entertained and glued to their screens. With the new additions, Amazon Prime also had to remove several old shows and movies from their streaming service.

December saw some of the most popular movies and shows as well as Amazon original series and movies dropping on the platform. January is also set to bring a stellar lineup of movies and shows on Amazon Prime. As the month of December is coming to a close, a lot of people have been curious about the movies leaving Amazon Prime and the shows leaving Amazon Prime.

As there are still two days to go for the month to end, the subscribers of Amazon Prime can still binge-watch their favourite shows and movies for one last time on Amazon Prime. For all the people who are wondering about what's leaving Amazon Prime in December 2020, here are some of the best movies and TV shows leaving the platform according to reports by GQ India and digitaltrends.com

What's leaving Amazon Prime in December 2020?

Shows and movies leaving Amazon Prime in December

Shazam

Release year - 2019

IMDb rating - 7

Piranha 3D

Release year - 2010

IMDb rating - 3.7

Fugitives

Release year – 2017

IMDb rating - 7.7

Dragonslayer

Release year – 1981

IMDb rating - 6.7

Escape From New York

Release year – 1981

IMDb rating - 7.2

Fargo

Release year - 1996

IMDb rating - 8.1

For A Few Dollars More

Release year - 1967

IMDb rating - 8.3

Ghost In The Shell 2.0

Release year - 1995

IMDb rating - 8.3

Gods And Monsters

Release year - 1998

IMDb rating - 8

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Release year - 1962

IMDb rating - 8.1

The Misfits

Release year - 1961

IMDb rating - 7.2

Star Trek Iv: The Voyage Home

Release year – 1986

IMDb rating - 7.3

The Usual Suspects

Release year - 1995

IMDb rating - 8.5

Image Credits: Shazam Movie Instagram

