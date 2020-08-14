What's Leaving Hulu In August 2020? Here Is List Of Films That Are Leaving The Platform

With the launch of streaming services such as Disney+ and HBO Max, the American streaming giant Hulu has many competitors. However, the growing competition hasn’t deterred Hulu from delivering plenty of compelling TV series and movies to its large subscriber base. In August 2020 many new shows and films are scheduled to arrive on Hulu. On the other hand, many of its top-rated films will be departing from the platform as well. Read on to find out, “What’s leaving Hulu in August 2020?"

What’s leaving Hulu in August 2020?

The American streaming video service has an impressive line up of new titles and Hulu originals which have released in August 2020. Films and shows like The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019), Slay the Dragon (2020), The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 and Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) have released on the platform so far this month. However, here are some famous films that are scheduled to leave Hulu on August 31.

Titles Leaving Hulu in August

The American President (1995)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Child’s Play (1988)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Cookout (2004)

Dave (1993)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair Game (2010)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Gorky Park (1983)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

Molly (1999)

Moonstruck (1987)

Rain Man (1988)

Risky Business (1983)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

The Scout (1994)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Top Gun (1986)

Trade (2007)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The X-Files (1998)

Zardoz (1974)

So far shows as 1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC), 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC), 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC) already left the platform in July 2020. Films such as Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996), Spider-Man 3 (2007), Spiderhole (2011), Spring Forward (2000), Starting Out in the Evening (2007) also left in July 2020. In the second half of August 2020, the following titles will be available on Hulu:

Hulu original, Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3,

Freeform's Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere

NBC's Blindspot: Complete Season 5

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Hulu original film-The Binge (2020)

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

