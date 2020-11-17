Tekashi 6ix9ine's Manager Says Hulu & Showtime's Projects On 6ix9ine Are 'unauthorized'

Tekashi 6ix9ine's manager Murda Murphy recently made it clear that Tekashi 6ix9ine's team has got nothing to do with 69 documentary streaming on OTT platform Hulu. 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez explores the rapper’s rise and fall. On November 17, Murda Murphy took to his Instagram handle and shared an Insta story explaining the same.

Manager denounces the rapper's documentary

On November 16, Monday, Tekashi 69 documentary, The Saga of Danny Hernandez, arrived on Hulu. Post its release, Murda Murphy denounced the documentary and asked fans not to support it. He also called out another OTT platform, Showtime, and said that the documentaries on Hulu and Showtime are unauthorized and have nothing to do with him and his team.

In this Instagram story, Murda Murphy also askedfans not to watch these documentaries and instead support Tekashi 6ix9ine's team. He asked the rapper's fans not to support the trash. He also added that when 6ix9ine's team does something, they will announce on the official channels and the rapper's fans will be the first one to know.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's manager said,

“THE HULU & SHOWTIME @6IX9INE PROJECTS!! ARE BOTH UNAUTHORIZED!!” he wrote. “NOTHING TO DO WITH US!! THE PEOPLE IN THESE TALKING ARE [CAP]! ARE NOT INVOLVED WITH US IN ANYWAY!! DON’T SUPPORT THIS TRASH!! WHEN @6IX9INE DOES SOMETHING YOU’LL BE THE FIRST TO KNOW!”

According to the OTT platform Hulu's summary,

the Tekashi 69 documentary “unpacks the life of polarizing rap sensation and internet troll Tekashi69. One of the most controversial figures in contemporary pop culture, 69 repeatedly broke the internet with his sensationalist music videos and social media beefs before infamously testifying against Brooklyn gang the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a landmark trial".

OTT platform Showtime announced Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine in October. This is a three-part docuseries. According to HipHop Dx, Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine will be released in 2021 and is not related to the Hulu project. The documentary is helmed by Karam Gill. The film's trailer was released on October 23. It features an unreleased interview with the rapper following his release from prison in April.

