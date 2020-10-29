What's Leaving Hulu In November 2020? See The Complete List Inside

The online streaming service Hulu is very popular for its American shows and movies, among other things. The platform had announced that it would be adding several shows and movies this month and users of the streaming platform would be available to watch the series and films. However, it also revealed that there are several shows and movies that would be leaving the platform on November 30th, 2020.

Shows and movies leaving Hulu in November 2020

The list includes some very popular movies from the 90s and like The Last Boy Scout which stars Damon Wayans and Bruce Willis in the lead roles. Another popular film, Bad Girls from Mars starring Edy Williams and Dana Bentley would be leaving the platform from November 30th. Dustin Hoffman starrer Outbreak and action horror film Deep Blue Sea starring Samuel L Jackson and Thomas Jane would be leaving Hulu as well on November 30th.

Daniel Craig and Eva Green starrer Casino Royale would be leaving the streaming platform as well. Another of Daniel Craig starrer film, Quantum of Solace would be leaving the platform too. Check out the complete list below.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

What's leaving Hulu in November 2020: A complete list

Absolute Power (1997)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Broken Lizard's Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Casino Royale (2006)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Company Business (1991)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Fallen (1998)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

Killers (2010)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)

Up in the Air (2009)

The Weight of Water (2002)

The Woods (2006)

You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008)

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.