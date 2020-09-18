What's Leaving Hulu In September 2020? "From Paris With Love" To "West Side Story; See

The online streaming service Hulu is very popular for its American shows and movies among other things. The platform had announced that it would be adding several shows and movies this month. However, it also revealed that there are several shows and movies that would be leaving the platform on September 30th, 2020. Check out the list of the movies and shows leaving Hulu at the end of the month.

Read Also | 'Euphoria' Season 2 Cast To Include Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Among Others; See Full List

Read Also | Taylor Swift Stuns With Her 'Betty' Performance At The ACM Awards 2020; Watch

What's leaving Hulu in September 2020

2001 Maniacs (2005)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Best In Show (2000)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Buried (2010)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Cold War (2012)

Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

For Your Consideration (2006)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Futureworld (1976)

Hoosiers (1986)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

Norma Rae (1979)

Pathology (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rambo (2008)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Stargate (1994)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Client (1994)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

The Mask (1994)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

The Sender (1982)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Top Gun (1986)

Undertow (2004)

Unlocked (2017)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Wanted (2008)

West Side Story (1961)

Read Also | Nicki Minaj's Mother Revealed She Gave Birth Already? Fans Urge Her To "spill The Tea"

Read Also | Varun Dhawan Reaches Out To Struggling Paparazzi, Extends Financial Help Amid Pandemic

Image credits: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.