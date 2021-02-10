NCIS Fans React To Jimmy's Tragic Reveal; Fans Divided Over The News

The 18th season of the CBS series 'NCIS' finally released its first episode this week. The episode is fast-forwarded and set around the coronavirus pandemic. The fans were shocked and crushed when NCIS character Dr Jimmy Palmer played by Brian Dietzen returned with the tragic news of his wife Breena's death due to Covid - 19.

What Happened to Breena on NCIS

In the episode, while Jimmy was catching up with his team in the bullpen, it was revealed that Jimmy's wife on NCIS, Breena Palmer passed away due to the virus. Jimmy further shared that his mother will be moving in with him to help him out after Breena's death. Talking about his mother, Palmer called her a lifeline and said, "You guys were so great, when, you know... I lost Breena, but between work, single parenting, school, it just got to be too much. So, I called in a lifeline."

Fans Reaction to Breena's Death

This news came as a shock to the NCIS fans and served as a harsh reminder of the pandemic which has taken millions of life all around the world. The fans are split right in the middle over the tragic news. While some fans were heartbroken for Jimmy there were others who were frustrated with the storyline as this is not the first death on NCIS. Take a look at some of the fans reactions below;

@NCIS_CBS Palmer's wife passes away? Y'all really have to stop killing off the wives & women on this show! Kate, Jenny, the female FBI agent Tony liked, Ziva-then you bring her back, Gibbs' wife, Vance's wife, now Palmer!? Just let the bad guys perish until the series finale!🤨 — TeeTee (@teeNYMD50) February 10, 2021

STOP IM GONNA CRY ABOUT JIMMY PALMER — val loves geo and jimmy palmer !! (@transperaltas) February 10, 2021

@NCIS_CBS @BrianDietzen Poor Palmer 😭💔 Why would the writers write a storyline like this?! 🤬👎 — Its-A-Pom-Thing (@PetMama2014) February 10, 2021

Can't believe Palmers wife is gone. Just watched earlier today their wedding episode. — Angie Fick (@seasidegirl336) February 10, 2021

Palmer is gone break and it's gonna hurt so bad seeing him hurt #NCIS — Hazel ×͜× is so fucking proud of Louis (@Hazel_Tiva) February 10, 2021

i’m really worried about palmer. he lost his wife and it just seems like he’s hiding all the pain :( #NCIS — chey🤍em||defenceless (@ashton_wallss) February 10, 2021

Brian Dietzen on the New Storyline

Brian Dietzen who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer in the series was aware of what happened to Jimmy's wife on NCIS before he received the script for the show. Brian told ET that the decision was made after organic conversations over the creative fuel Breena's death would provide for his story moving forward, as well as the rest of the team. "We can see within this week's episode that Jimmy is trying to keep whatever happiness he can, trying to say, 'Hey, my glass is half overflowing here. I'm doing really great,' while we as the audience can see that that may not be the case," he said. "He's doing whatever he can just keep his head above water. But there's only so long that that can happen before there's going to be a certain breaking point."

He further added that this is the way of showing the viewers how tough the pandemic has been especially for the frontline workers. "I think that was one of the interesting and obviously heartbreaking things about this disease that we've all seen, are these people on the front line were working as doctors who are working as EMTs who have had to go through heartbreaks of their own. And yet they're asked to just continue working because if they stop working, then we don't have our frontline there for us anymore," he said. According to Brian this episode in many ways is a recognition of people who have lost their loved ones during this pandemic.

