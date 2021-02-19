When Elizabeth Olsen Revealed That She Would Like To Do The "House Of M" Plotline In 2015

As is known to many, WandaVision episodes, which sees Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff in the series, is based on the popular "House Of M" storyline from the comic books. The plotline in question features an alternate reality that is created by her in order to fulfill all her needs as a person post a series of tragedies that transpire in her life. But, did you know that back in 2015, Elizabeth Olsen, during an interview with the officials at ScreenRant, had actually teased that she would like to do a standalone Scarlett Witch film/series of shorts based on the aforementioned storyline? Read on to know what she said in the days leading to Avengers: Age Of Ultron back in 2015.

(Warning: The following paragraph may contain a spoiler regarding future WandaVision episodes. Read on if you have seen the episode already or the knowledge of a potential spoiler does not deter you. A new episode of WandaVision is made available for streaming on digital platforms all across the globe every Friday by 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time).

What did Elizabeth Olsen exactly say?

During the interview in question, when asked about which is her favourite storyline featuring Scarlett Witch from the comics, she said that she would very much like to do "House Of M". But, shortly after that, she opined that it is something that Marvel may never do since it involves Wanda having fake children and having an outburst after learning about their true nature. In addition to the same, Elizabeth Olsen even opined that due to the overall tone of the plot, the eponymous production house may refrain from going ahead with it. Present with Olsen during the interview was Godzilla star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who was seen as Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff in the second Avengers outing. As far as WandaVision Episode 7 release time is concerned, it is now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending on where the viewer resides. One can always see the adventures of Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision on the mentioned streaming platforms.

About WandaVision:

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Supporting characters include Kathryn Hahn and 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. This is an attempt on the part of Marvel to give the characters that had a brief role in the previous Marvel Movies a proper character arc. Quite recently, Evan Peters was seen reprising his role as Quicksilver from the X-Men movie series. Since WandaVision will reportedly address the multiverse theory that has been talked about by the MCU in the past, one can speculate that they might even see Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr Strange in a special appearance. Additional cast members include Teyonah Parris, Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off The Boat), and Fred Melamed. All seven episodes of WandaVision are available for streaming on various streaming services across the world.

