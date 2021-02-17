Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Why She Took A Break From Acting At The Age Of Ten

Elizabeth Olsen is currently playing the role of superhero Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch in the Disney+ Hotstar series, WandaVision. Over the years, Elizabeth Olsen has made an essential position for herself in Hollywood but the actor revealed that she once walked away from limelight completely.

Elizabeth Olsen reveals she almost left Hollywood

Elizabeth Olsen's sisters are Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, popularly known as the Olsen Twins. As a child, Elisabeth Olsen grew up learning all about fame. In the late 1980s, both Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen grabbed the role of Michelle Tanner on the show, Full House. The two sisters were only six months old when they appeared in front of the camera for a comedy show.

CheatSheet revealed both Mary and Ashley stayed a part of the Full House throughout its entire run. During the series, their parents, Jarnett Olsen and David Olsen launched their own production company called DualStar. DualStar made some content with both Mary and Ashley Olsen like Switching Goals, Passport to Paris, and Our Lips Are Sealed. By the time the twins reached the age of ten, they had become millionaires through their various movies and several brand endorsements.

In an interview with The Jess Cagle Show, Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she didn't want to ride to fame because of her last name. She said that she was determined to be an actor but she never wanted to get fame just because she had famous siblings. She further added that everyone already had opinions about her life and the thing about nepotism is the fear that comes along or the feeling that you don't deserve the work. She also added that she wanted to become an actor with her middle name Chase and not with Olsen.

Elizabeth Olsen's Movies

Later on, Elizabeth Olsen learned the academic side of acting at Tisch School Of Arts and then she made her acting debut with Martha Marcy May. Elizabeth Olsen's debut film was an instant hit and she received a lot of praise for her performance in it. Her next film, Silent House got mixed reviews but her performance was highly praised. In 2015, she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda Maximoff and got global fame and acclaim.

Image Credits: @avengers Instagram

