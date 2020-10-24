Blake Lively Leaves Fans On Toes With Photoshopped Heels; Netizens 'want Deets'

Hollywood actress Blake Lively's latest post has kept her fans on toes and all thanks to her photoshop techniques. The actress recently used the technology to add ballots to her bare feet in one of the pictures on social media. The 33-year-old actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds shared similar pictures on Instagram after they dropped off their ballots early. While innocuous in themselves, it was the captions accompanying the pictures that had people laughing.

Blake Lively's photoshopped heels draw attention

The peculiar difference in the pictures shared by the couple was immediately picked up by the fans of the two. Lively was missing shoes in one. In the pictures she shared on Instagram, Blake is wearing pretty stilettos while in the ones Ryan shared, the actress can be seen barefoot. She captioned the picture and wrote, “It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friends.” The heels of the actress garnered much attention from the fans on the post as they were quick enough to drop hilarious comments under the post. One of the users wrote, “Did you draw your heels and include a red bottom.” Another user wrote, “So confused at the shoe difference in your posts.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Am I the only one wondering where Blake’s shoes went?” Another follower of the couple echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “did he photoshopped out her shoes?”

Blake Lively drew on a pair of brown boots and tagged multinational luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Reynolds, who reportedly became an American citizen in 2018, has three children with Lively including Inez James Betty. Meanwhile, Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively celebrated her husband Ryan Reynolds' birthday. As the actor ringed on his 44th birthday on October 23, his wife shared his picture on the special day. Apart from sharing an adorable picture, she penned a funny and sweet caption describing the actor's habits.

