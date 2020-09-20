When 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Members Opened Up About Their Medical Moments

The recent announcement of Keeping Up With The Kardashians bidding farewell after the 20th season came like a shock to the show's fans. For 14 years, the Kardashian-Jenner family gave the world a glimpse into their most private moments on screen. This includes times when they opened up to their fans about their health.

Here is a look back at the times when the Kardashian-Jenner members showcased their private medical moments on the show. This includes the major medical moments that were shared by the Kardashian family members on the show and in interviews.

Kim's Psoriasis diagnosis

Kim Kardashian has often mentioned her experience with the autoimmune disorder which she has experienced for many years. According to the Poosh website, Kim has psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Even her mother, Kris Jenner also has the same disease. Kim has often mentioned to her fans of the things she had tried to keep the psoriasis flare-ups at bay and she has also written an elaborate post about the same on Poosh site. Even in the show KUWTK and on many events, one can see Kim embracing her condition and sharing her experiences with her fans.

Kris Jenner's facelift

Kris Jenner, the Kardashian momager, who has never shied away from cosmetic procedures was seen to have documented many of her procedures on the show. One being a facelift where she made the entire family say a prayer for her before the surgery. According to Daily Mail, Kris has often confessed about having Botox fillers and laser treatments.

Kris Jenner's earlobe surgery

In 2018, on the KUWTK show, Kris Jenner had admitted that hse felt insecure about the shape of her ears. Kris Jenner who was 62 at that time, underwent a 30-minute procedure to remove triangular chunks from each of her earlobes. Kris was seen to have felt very delighted after her small surgery that was aired live on the show.

Kris Jenner's breast augmentation

According to Daily Mail, Kris Jenner first went under the knife in the 80s, however, she later decided to get a breast reduction after having children. She filmed the surgery on the KUWTK show in 2012. She even spoke about the same on the E! show Good Work in 2015 as well.

Kylie Jenner's LASIK surgery

When Kylie's BFF Stassie convinced Kylie Jenner to undergo LASIK eye surgery, the whole thing was documented on the KUWTK in Season 18. They showed her surgery episode in the Season 18's episode 4. Take a look.

Kylie Jenner's lip fillers

When Kylie Jenner's sudden lip transformation was the talk of the town, Kylie had stated that she didn't get any cosmetic procedure to enhance her lips. Kylie always stated that she just used lip liners to overdraw her lips. However later, on KUWTK, she admitted that she had gotten lip fillers as she felt conscious about her lips. In a recent interview at an entertainment portal, Kylie was found to have admitted that she had fillers to other parts of her face as well, however she hasn't had extensive plastic surgery.

Kim Kardashian's plastic surgery

Even though Kim Kardashian has been speculated to have had gone many surgeries herself, Kim had publicly stated on many occasions that she has not gotten rhinoplasty of any kind. She has attributed all of her looks are attributed to good makeup and expert facial contouring. However, Kim Kardashian had freely admitted to having had regular Botox procedures to manage the effects of ageing.

