When Was 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Filmed? Know All Details About The Show

Cobra Kai, the official sequel to Karate Kid, had fans up on their toes ever since its inception was announced. After its two seasons premiered on YouTube, which went well for YouTube's relatively unconventional take on OTT, news broke out that the show is officially shifting its base to Netflix. Lucky for the fans, Netflix jumped right into the opportunity to buy its rights when YouTube announced to cancel its future projects. Read on to know when was season 3 of Cobra Kai filmed:

Also, Read - Ralph Macchio Talks About 'Cobra Kai Season 3' & How It's Different From 'Karate Kid'

When was 'Cobra Kai' S3 filmed?

With Netflix now into the picture, the show has taken quite the load of heavy expectations on its budget and filming. Ever since the announcement of season 3 release, fans have been wondering when was Cobra Kai season 3 filmed amidst the pandemic. Cobra Kai was shot and geared up well before the outbreak of COVID-19 that put a brake on many other projects and shut down several production houses. This unquestionably meant that the show will make a return on our small screens sooner than expected. On October 2nd, Netflix released a date announcement teaser, which revealed that the 3rd season will be dropping on January 8, 2021, universally and on the 1st of January in selected regions around the world, including India.

'Cobra Kai' trailer

Cobra Kai official trailer dropped soon after and was greeted with over 5 million views instantly. As the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Sabka) continues, fans' excitement for the show's marvellous comeback is has gone off the roof. Along with the original cast, some new kids will be joining the 3rd season. Check out the trailer below.

Josh Hurwitz, the show's co-creator, expressed his excitement for the comeback while also hinting at a possible spoiler. "I cannot wait for you to see the Cobra Kai Season 3 finale. But I especially can't wait for you to see the last 90 seconds. People are gonna go nuts. I know I do every time," he wrote on Twitter.

I cannot wait for you to see the Cobra Kai Season 3 finale. But I especially can't wait for you to see the last 90 seconds. People are gonna go nuts. I know I do every time. #CobraKai #Season3 @CobraKaiSeries — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) January 8, 2020

Also Read - Kapil Sharma Makes An 'auspicious Announcement' About Netflix Debut; Read Details

Also Read - Cobra Kai Season 3: Here Are The Two Characters From Karate Kid Who May Appear On The Show

Is there going to be a Season 4?

Netflix has already announced that they're producing a season four and that it will be going under filming soon. The fourth season will most likely premiere in 2022.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.