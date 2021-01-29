When Will 'The Expanse' Season 5 Episode 10 Release? See The Release Date & Plot Details

American Science fiction show, The Expanse premiered on December 14, 2015, on Syfy, a television channel owned by NBCUniversal. Helmed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the series is based on novels by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, writing under the pseudonym James S. A. Corey. The show recently released season 5 episode 9 of the show and fans are eager to find out when will The Expanse season 5 episode 10 release.

Read | How many episodes are there in 'The Expanse' season 5? Find out

When will The Expanse season 5 episode 10 release?

According to Amazon Prime, the season finale, or The Expanse season 5 episode 10 release date is February 3, 2021, at 12 am ET on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can access all the previous episodes and seasons on the OTT platform as well. The episode is titled Nemesis Game.

Read | ‘The Expanse’ gets renewed for 6th season ahead of season 5 premiere, all you need to know

The Expanse season 5 episode 9 recap

The ninth episode of season 5 is titled Winnipesaukee. Fans saw that Amos and Clarissa make it to “The Estates” at Winnipesaukee. There they find a shuttle that may be able to take them to Luna. Erich and a few more people join the team, and Clarissa does not want to leave anyone behind. After taking many deadly risks, the group manages to get the shuttle up and running, and, Amos is back in space. Karal then alerts Marco about the modified distress call they received from the Chetzemoka.

Marco is very convinced that Naomi is still alive, hence the orders Drummer’s crew to “hunt” down the Rocinante and destroy it. On the Luna, a “no-confidence” vote is scheduled as David Paster’s cabinet gets even more divided following the attack on the Pallas Station. Avasarala’s named as the next Secretary-General and she starts to come with a plan for what lies ahead. She also acknowledges Arjun’s death. Naomi, who is thankfully alive manages to make her helmet into a radar device and sees that the Screaming Firehawk is headed towards her. At the end episode’s end, we see her walking back to the frays of her ship, possibly with another plan.

Read What to watch on Amazon Prime in February 2021? 'The Family Man 2', 'Bliss' & more|

How many episodes are there in The Expanse season 5?

Hitherto, The Expanse has had an incredibly successful run. A report on its IMDb page reveals that the show is currently airing its fifth season, which premiered on December 15. While season 1, 2 and 3 of the show aired on Syfy. Season 4 was picked by Amazon Prime Video and season 5 followed the trail. So far only three The Expanse episodes have been released. Here is a list of all The Expanse episodes from season 5 and their release dates.

Read | 'Invincible' release date on Amazon Prime Video out with first footage; Check out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.