When Will The Next Bachelorette Be Announced? All About The Upcoming Season

Now that Matt James' season of The Bachelor has come to an end, fans are already curious about when will the next Bachelorette be announced. Given that only one of the past 13 Bachelorette seasons didn’t premiere in May, it can be expected that under normal circumstances, fans can expect the new season to premiere this May. However, given that the world is still struck by the pandemic, there will be a lot of hoops to jump around to get the new season started. Find out when will the next Bachelorette be announced and who is the next Bachelorette?

When will the next Bachelorette be announced?

The one instalment of The Bachelorette that broke the pattern for a may release was Clare and Tayshia’s most recent season. Hence, fans can expect that given the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's possible that The Bachelorette 2021 will get delayed as well. However, despite the expected delay, there is some good news, Bachelor blogger Reality Steve revealed on Feb. 24 that the next season of The Bachelorette will begin filming later this month in New Mexico. According to a report on Reality Steve’s blog page, the cameras will likely be rolling at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa, which is about 20 minutes outside of Albuquerque. Find out, who is the next bachelorette?

(SPOILER): Next season of the “Bachelorette” will begin filming in last half of March in New Mexico. No host or “Bachelorette” has been decided yet. Not 100% confirmed yet, but I’m hearing the location is the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa about 20 min outside of Albuquerque pic.twitter.com/dxUKCs1jo5 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 24, 2021

Who is the next Bachelorette?

According to Reality Steve, neither the Bachelorette nor host have yet been decided. Chris Harrison recently announced he was stepping away from the franchise for an undetermined period of time after he received backlash from fans for defending Rachael Kirkconnell in an interview with ExtraTV’s Rachel Lindsay. Although the season's lead is yet to be named, Katie Thurston from Matt James' season was reported to be an early frontrunner.

Is Katie the Bachelorette?

Well, not yet. Despite being the front runner for the next season, Katie has not been confirmed as the new Bachelorette. Other fan favourites who've been mentioned as possible frontrunners are Michelle Young, Bri Springs, Serena Pitt, and Abigail Heringer. ABC executive Rob Mills said in an interview with Variety that there was a 99.9% certainty that the Bachelorette is going to be someone from one of their previous seasons. Hence it could very well be one of Matt’s suitors. A few days ago, ABC announced on its website that former NFL star Emmanuel Acho will replace Harrison on the After the Final Rose finale special.

