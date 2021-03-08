Where Does Oprah Winfrey Live? Here's A Peek Into Her 42-acre Luxury House In California

After tackling a difficult past to then being North America's first black multi-millionaire, Oprah Winfrey's journey has been nothing short of an adventure. She concluded her daytime talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show after 25 years in 2011. Let's unravel where Oprah is today.

Where does Oprah Winfrey live?

Miles away from the Mississippi suburbs she grew up in, Oprah now resides in the "Promised Land", as she calls it, which is a 42-acre estate luxury home in Montecito, California. According to Sheknows, Oprah purchased the house at $50 million in 2001. The entire area boasts stunning views of the ocean and mountains and features a large pond in the backyard, too. Oprah Winfrey's house is much-talked-about in the Hollywood industry as it is one of the biggest properties to be associated with a celebrity's name. Though this is her primary home, Oprah actually has 5 other homes scattered around the US.

Orcas Island Home in Washington, Seamair Farm Estate along with another home in Montecito, Telluride Home in Colorado, Maui Home situated in the slopes of Mount Haleakala, Hawaii are her existing properties as of today. The list would have boasted two more homes in Atlanta, Georgia, but Oprah sold it not too long ago.

According to Business Insider, Oprah Winfrey's net worth is $2.6 billion as of 2021. Apart from a lavish portfolio of properties, Oprah is also an owner of a $25 million private jet. She is pretty open about her personal life on Instagram and is often seen posting pictures of farming or gardening in and around her houses, which she does in her free time. One can get a glimpse of her homes through her Instagram.

Nowadays, Oprah to date spends most of her post-talk show days interviewing celebrities and other famous personalities outside the studios. Her most recent interview was a tell-all with UK's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She is also an active philanthropist.

