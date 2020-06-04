Where Is Alex Acosta? How Is He Connected In The Jeffery Epstein Case?

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is a four-part documentary series on Netflix about how convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry out abuses. The miniseries is based on a book of the same name released in 2016 and was co-written James Patterson, John Connolly and Tim Malloy. After its release on May 27, the documentary has raised many questions about Jeffrey Epstein and all the people involved in his conviction. One of these many characters is Alex Acosta, an American attorney who recently resigned from the position of the Secretary of Labour due to his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein plea.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump appointed Alex Acosta as his new Labor Secretary. But only a year later in 2019, Alex Acosta stepped away from his position due to heavy scrutiny for his role in the Epstein case. Alex Acosta has been out of the media’s radar since then.

ALSO READ | Where Is Jan Ullrich Now? Why Was The Legendary German Cyclist In A Psychiatric Hospital?

Who is Alex Acosta?

Rene Alexander Acosta is a Florida native who was born to Cuban refugee parents. Acosta attended the Harvard Law School in 1994 and later went on to work in the law firm, Kirkland & Elis in Washington DC. Alex Acosta also served under the Bush administration's Senate-confirmed positions. In 2005, Acosta was appointed as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. That is when he got involved in several high profile cases on of them being the Epstein case.

IMAGE CREDIT - @SecretaryAcosta (TWITTER)

ALSO READ | Thousands Continue To Protest Near The White House

What is the connection between Alex Acosta and Jeffrey Epstein?

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges pressed against him, and also paid restoration to the identified victims. Due to the legal arrangements made in the plea by Alex Acosta, Epstein allegedly received a short sentence, and lenient treatment. Consequently, Alex Acosta came out to the media and revealed the names of other high profile people also involved.

ALSO READ | Jeffrey Epstein's Documentary: 4 Shocking Claims Made In Netflix's 'Filthy Rich' Series

Where is Alex Acosta now?

Currently, Alex Acosta is living in his residence in Miami along with his wife, Jan Acosta. Alex Acosta and his wife have two daughters together, named Delia and Rosalia. Alex Acosta has stayed away from the media and public eye since his resignation. His Twitter handle which was previously very active hasn’t seen much activity post his resignation. His resignation letter was posted on his twitter account by him.

When Financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested once again in July 2019 on similar charges of sex trafficking, Alex Acosta had posted a tweet that stated that the crimes committed by Epstein were “horrific.” However, Alex Acosta hasn’t come forward after his resignation for any statements. Jeffrey Epstein died while in jail, his death being officially ruled as a suicide by the New York City medical examiner. Filthy Rich, the Netflix series based on Jeffrey Epstein is now streaming on the platform.

The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence. — Secretary Acosta (@SecretaryAcosta) July 9, 2019

ALSO READ | Why Did Ghislaine Maxwell Not Feature In Netflix's 'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.