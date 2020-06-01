Where Is Jan Ullrich Now? Why Was The Legendary German Cyclist In A Psychiatric Hospital?

German cyclist Jan Ullrich had a legendary cycling career where he won gold and silver medals in the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. However, much like Lance Armstrong, Ulrich suffered a fall from grace and admitted to doping in 2013, five months after Lance Armstrong's own admission. Jan Ullrich has been struggling with a series of issues these past few years, including drinking problems after his admission and was once admitted to a psychiatric hospital. Here's a look at where is Jan Ullrich today, what happened to Jan Ullrich and the friendly rivalry between Jan Ullrich and Lance Armstrong.

Jan Ullrich psychiatric hospital: What happened to Jan Ullrich?

Jan Ullrich and Lance Armstrong were among the fiercest competitors on the cycling track during the late 90s and early 2000s. However, both Jan Ullrich and Lance Armstrong fell from grace, both being involved in doping scandals, and being stripped of their titles. While the American stayed afloat with multiple business ventures and podcasts, the German struggled and was involved in a series of conflicts and assaults.

Jan Ullrich today is far from his best when he became the only German to have won the Tour de France in 1997. Armstrong visited Jan Ullrich in Germany in 2018 after he was released from the Jan Ullrich psychiatric hospital following multiple arrests over assault charges. According to reports, Lance Armstrong was reduced to tears and said that he went to the Jan Ullrich psychiatric hospital because he loved him and the German played an important part in his life.

"Get your hate on, man!"



Other than Jan Ullrich, Lance Armstrong didn't like his rivals. pic.twitter.com/OOeJidwLhh — 30 for 30 (@30for30) June 1, 2020

Jan Ullrich struggled with substance abuse and was arrested in Mallorca and detained for 24 hours for trespassing, and then again in Germany after allegedly assaulting a prostitute. It has been reported that he fired his air rifle at his television whenever an 'enemy' appeared on the screen. Lance Armstrong paid him a visit last year and in a Tour de France podcast said that the German cyclist was doing well and had been 'totally sober' for nine months. Lance Armstrong offered to help Jan Ullrich during his struggles but in his open letter in 2018, the German cyclist said that he had built a foundation for his new life with detoxification and added that while he was grateful, it was his journey and he had to find the path alone.

