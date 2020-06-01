Why Did Ghislaine Maxwell Not Feature In Netflix's 'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich'?

The video-on-demand platform Netflix recently released a four-part docuseries titled Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich which depicts the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein against young women as he ran an international sex trafficking ring. Netflix describes the docuseries as, 'Stories from survivors fuel this docuseries examining how convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry out his abuses.'

Furthermore, one of the most appalling revelations made in the docuseries is the huge network that Epstein worked in to carry out his crimes for decades before he was finally convicted in 2019. Not only were powerful men and his staff involved in Epstein's crimes, multiple survivors and Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was an active accomplice of his crimes too. Maxwell was allegedly responsible for grooming all the girls before they were forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein and other powerful men.

However, Ghislaine Maxwell was neither being interviewed for Netflix's Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, nor has openly spoken about Epstein or about the accusations. At the end of each episode, one statement pops up on the screen which says, "Ghislaine Maxwell denies all allegations against her". Therefore, it has led to a lot of curiosity among the viewers to know about Maxwell's involvement with Epstein and the reason why she was not interviewed for the documentary. Thus, read below to find out Ghislaine Maxwell's whereabouts in detail.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell and where is she now?

Ghislaine Maxwell is a socialite and the youngest daughter of the former media mogul Robert Maxwell. She was born December 25th, 1961, in France and spent most of her childhood days at Maxwell’s mansion, in Oxfordshire, before being admitted in Marlborough College, and Balliol College, Oxford. In the 1980s, Maxwell ran several businesses of her father which included the Oxford United Football Club, and the Mirror Group newspapers.

After shifting to New York, she quickly became a part of the city’s elite social circles, including the Clintons, Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew to name a few. Maxwell reportedly met Jeffrey Epstein at a party in NY, and soon after that, Epstein started describing her as his best friend in various interviews for magazines and leading dailies. However, several victims of Epstein’s sexual abuse and trafficking have also accused Ghislaine Maxwell of her involvement in the same as noted in Netflix's documentary.

It was reported that by 2016, she had stopped marking her presence at any social events in New York and soon sold her house there too. In 2017, Maxwell's own lawyers admitted that they had no clue about her current address. This itself explains the reason why she did not feature in Netflix's docuseries as the producers, her lawyers, and investigators who are working on Jeffrey Epstein's case have no idea where Maxwell is. Recently, a leading daily had offered £10,000 as a reward for information regarding Ghislaine Maxwell's whereabouts. Later, they claimed that she is hiding in a chateau in France that belonged to her family. However, it has not been confirmed by the officials yet.

