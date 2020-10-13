Where Is Roadkill Garage Filmed? Know More About The David Freiburger & Steve Dulcich Show

Roadkill Garage is an automotive-themed web show which is produced by magazines like MotorTrend and Hot Rod. The show is hosted by Hot Rod Magazine's editor-in-chief David Freiburger along with staff editor Mike Finnegan, both of who acts as the main cast of the show. The concept of the show is basically taking some roadkill vehicle and modifying them or repairing them so as to create some innovative and unusual vehicle which is at par with efficiency and or design. The show is all about the hosts having fun with the different kind of cars and applying their innovation and creativity to make a functioning version of an abandoned or as they call it a roadkill car.

Roadkill Garage premiered 2012 and it has been successfully streaming on YouTube since then till March 2018. The show was moved to MotorTrend On Demand channel. Now the channel streams the show as a monthly subscription service. The channel also has different automotive and motor-based shows to choose from their on-demand platform.

Roadkill Garage filming location

Roadkill Garage show is filmed mostly in Dulchich's garage itself, which is located on his farm. While the show's production location is in Southern California. Dulchich's garage is where the majority of cars are located and worked on. Take a look at the video from the host Steve Dulchich's garage, which serves as the backdrop for Roadkill Garage .

Dulchich's Garage

Roadkill Garage main cast

David Freiburger: Roadkill Garage has two main casts, one being David Freiburger who is the co-leader of Roadkill.

Mike Finnegan: Mike Finnegan is also one of the main cast who is seen on the show as a fixed member. He also works on the YouTube feature Finnegan's Garage on his own YouTube channel.

Roadkill Garage show

Roadkill show has 3 spinoffs - Roadkill Garage, Roadkill's Junkyard Gold, and Faster with Finnegan. There is a companion series called Roadkill Extra as well. All these shows are on Motor Trend channel's on Demand exclusives. While Roadkill Garage is a web-based show which is hosted by Freiburger and Steve Dulcich. The duo modifies or repairs a Roadkill vehicle on their show. The vehicles are claimed from Dulcich's grape farm, which is where the show is located, the area is actually a large vehicle junkyard where many automotive relics and Mopar vehicles are kept.

Promo Image courtesy: MotorTrend Channel Youtube

