Where Is Diane Sawyer Now? Journalist Under Fire After 'Framing Britney Spears' Airs

Following the release of The New York Times Presents’ Framing Britney Spears, the internet is full of support from fans and celebrities for the Oops! I did it again singer. Specifically calling out broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer and Justin Timberlake to apologise to Spears. The documentary, available to stream on Hulu and FX, touched on topics like the pop singer’s breakup with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and the past trending hashtag, #FreeBritney. It is a hashtag that fans created in support of the star’s court case with her father Jamie Spears that he be removed as her conservator.

Framing Britney reaffirmed my hatred for Jamie Spears, my dislike of Justin Timberlake, my disappointment in Diane Sawyer, and my love for Britney. #FramingBritneySpears — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) February 7, 2021

the Framing Britney Spears doc holy fuck.

no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her.

the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid. — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 6, 2021

The Diane Sawyer Interview

More than anything, it has snippets of an old Diane Sawyer interview that grabbed the audience’s attention. The television personality received a lot of negative backlash for her comments and questions during the Primetime interview with Spears. In this particular 2003 Diane Sawyer interview, Sawyer asked Spears personal questions that surely made the singer uncomfortable. The then 22-year-old star was asked about her relationship with Justin Timberlake and losing her virginity.

Sawyer commented, "He’s gone on television and pretty much said you broke his heart, you did something that causes him so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do?" For which Spears replied, "I was upset, I was upset for a while. I think we’re both really young and it was kind of waiting to happen. I will always love him, he will always have a special place in my heart, he is such a great person." Sawyer continued to ask more questions to Britney regarding her relationship despite the singer expressing her sadness over her breakup with the Mirrors singer.

Then Sawyer continued to criticise Spears on her fashion. Referring to some old photoshoot in which Spears was almost naked, the journalist asked her, "What happened to your clothes? What is it about?" Sawyer went on to defend a comment made by former First Lady of Maryland Kendel Ehrlich: "If I had an opportunity to shoot Britney Spears, I think I would." With Spears saying that the comment was "horrible", Sawyer said that it was because Spears is a bad role model for children. Since the Framing Britney Spears brought back the interview, many are wondering where is Diane Sawyer now?

Where is Diane Sawyer now?

Sawyer is well-known for previously working on ABC's World News and Good Morning America. Forbes reported that her successful entertainment career added $12 million to Diane Sawyer's net worth. Since quitting from these shows, Sawyer continues to be a journalist as she interviews celebrities and common people. She did an investigative reporting about COVID-19 for which she interviewed scientists and healthcare workers. The American journalist, however, has not been active on her social media post May 2020. According to an article on Money Inc that explained the source of Diane Sawyer net worth, Sawyer has a net worth of $80 million as of 2020.

