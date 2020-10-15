Where Is 'Fixer To Fabulous' Filmed? Here Are All The Major Filming Locations For The Show

HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous is a popular renovation reality TV show that stars home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs. The show also features Chase Looney, a carpenter with an eye patch that always helps out the Marrs when they need something done. The show started airing in 2019 and its second season will soon premiere on HGTV.

Fixer to Fabulous is all about the Marrs renovating their neighbourhood, as they want to modernize the old homes in their locality. The Marrs are constantly looking for old buildings that are in serious need of a makeover. Here is the Fixer to Fabulous filming location where most of the show is shot.

Where is Fixer to Fabulous filmed?

According to IMDB, Fixer to Fabulous is almost entirely filmed in the state of Arkansas. Dave and Jenny Marrs, the lead couple of the show, live in the city of Bentonville, which is a major location within the state of Arkansas. In fact, the entire theme of the show is based around gentrifying the old building of Bentonville. As the couple calls Bentonville their home, they want to make it as beautiful as possible. Which is why all the projects they have taken up in the show have been within the confines of Bentonville.

Majority of Dave and Jenny Marrs' projects in Fixer to Fabulous have been in the Downtown Bentonville area. The couple hunts for old houses that are breaking down and try to get permission to fix them up. They are known for their modern design style and their passion for renovating the city of Bentonville. Multiple episodes feature the couple redesigning old houses into beautiful eye-catching buildings.

Fixer to Fabulous' second season will soon premiere on HGTV on October 27, 2020. The second episode of season two will air on November 17. The previous season ended on December 17, 2019, and ran for a total of 11 episodes. The first season was rather popular and the show was quickly renewed for a second season. However, there were delays in the production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

