Where Was 'This Is 40' Filmed? All Major Filming Locations Used In The Movie

This is 40 was a 2012 American comedy film that was written and directed by Judd Apatow. The movie is a spinoff of Knocked Up, which was another comedy film by Judd Apatow that released in 2007. This is 40 starred Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann in the lead roles as a couple that is having difficulties in marriage in their 40s.

The movie also featured John Lithgow, Megan Fox, and Albert Brooks in supporting roles. The movie was well-received by fans and critics, with Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann being praised for their acting performances. Here are some of the main filming locations that were used in crucial scenes of This is 40.

Where was This is 40 filmed?

According to IMDB, the majority of the scenes in This is 40 were filmed inside a Brentwood house, in Los Angeles, California. This house actually belongs to director Judd Apatow's colleague, producer Bryan Zuriff. Scenes that showcase Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann's luxurious house in This is 40 are all filmed inside this Brentwood house. This house also featured in 2007's Knocked Up, which is the precursor to This is 40. However, in This is 40, the couple has to put their house on sale due to financial troubles.

Terranea Resort, at 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, California, is another major location used in This is 40. The hotel scenes in the movie were all filmed at Terranea Resort. Canyon Elementary School in Santa Monica, California, was used for the outdoor school scenes featuring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann's children. Finally, Mar Vista, Los Angeles, California, was used as the set for 'Americana 88'.

Judd Apatow's children also featured in the movie. Maude Apatow, Judd's eldest daughter, played the role of Rudd and Mann's 13-year-old daughter. Judd's younger daughter, Iris Apatow, plays the couple's nine-year-old daughter. The movie is about a married couple, Pete and Debbie, who are both turning 40. However, as soon as they turn 40, things start going south for them as their businesses begin to fail. Their kids further add pressure to their already strained marriage.

