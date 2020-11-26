Where Is 'Happiest Season' Filmed? See The Major Shooting Location Of The Holiday Film

Hulu’s Happiest Season has won over many fans ever since it came out on November 25, 2020. Although it is a rom-com film, it is one of the rarest kind of rom coms as it revolves around a lesbian couple, with Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis playing partners. Fans on Twitter found the movie quite forward and impressive. Read on to find out, “Where is Happiest Season filmed?”

Where is Happiest Season filmed?

A report in Decider has revealed that Happiest Season filming location was in Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania. The film was reportedly shot just before lockdown due to COVID-19 began, which means it was shot in January and February. The decision was to shoot it in the authentic cold-weather winter feeling time of the year. In fact, the opening scenes of Abby and Harper admiring the Christmas decorations in town were filmed on Pittsburgh’s “Candy Cane Lane,” which is a residential street with elaborate decorations for the holiday.

As the Kristen Stewart starrer was shot after Christmas was over, production designers John and Theresa Guleserian has revealed that the residents of the street agreed to keep their holiday displays out and lit for a few extra weeks to accommodate the production.

Where is Happiest Season set?

The Candy Cane Lane is one of the most decorated neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh, there are kids selling cocoa and holiday treats on the sidewalk. The carolers roam the streets singing Christmas songs during the holiday season. When it comes to the interiors of the Caldwell house, they were shot on an elaborate soundstage built from scratch by the production team. Given that much of the film took place inside the house, it was a major Happiest Season filming location.

Here’s the storyline of Happiest Season

This queer romance flick stars Kristen Stewart, a young and very much in love woman who plans on proposing to her partner Harper, played by Mackenzie Davis, at Harper’s family holiday party. However, like many planned proposals in Holiday movies, this one goes down the trash very fast, as Abby realises that her beloved girlfriend has yet to come out to her conservative family.

In the Happiest Season trailer of this film, Harper says, “I am scared that if I tell them who I really am, I will lose them.” In another dialogue, Harper is heard saying in the trailer, through tears. “I am not hiding you, I am hiding me.” Happiest Season is a Clea Du’Vall-directed rom-com.

The screenplay of Happiest Season is written by Mary Holland and Du Vall. In an earlier interview given to People Magazine, the Twilight fame actor Kristen Stewart revealed that she had always wished to see a gay Christmas rom-com film. The 30-year-old actor revealed that she was very proud of the writer/director Clea DuVall for carving this story at this point in time.

