Where Is 'Las Vegas' TV Show Filmed? Know About The Shooting Locations Of The Drama Series

Las Vegas is an American series that premiered in 2003 and aired its last episode in the year 2008. The show focused on a team of people working at the fictional Montecito Resort and Casino dealing with issues that arise within the working environment, ranging from valet parking and restaurant management to casino security. The series abruptly ended with a cliffhanger because NBC cancelled Las Vegas in the offseason following season five. Read on to know more about the filming of Las Vegas tv show.

Where is Las Vegas tv show filmed?

According to a report by Fictional Companies Fandom, the interiors of the Montecito Resort, which was the fictional place where all the characters worked, replicated the interiors of Mandalay Bay. The interior shots were filmed at NBC's Culver Studios soundstage in Culver City, California. Exterior shots in Las Vegas originally used the Monte Carlo and later used in Mandalay Bay. CGI was used to change the exterior location's actual signage to that of Montecito's.

Las Vegas TV show filming location changed from season to season. Some of the first episodes were shot at Monte Carlo and Mandalay Bay. Also, a few interior and exterior shots were filmed in Dana Point, California, at the St. Regis Hotel in Monarch Beach. Many of Mandalay Bay's interiors and exteriors, including its wave pool, have been used as Montecito exteriors. The season-three set of Las Vegas has been said to be the biggest set for a TV show ever. Some episodes were filmed using shots of Green Valley Ranch, including a shot of the pool and spa area where, in one episode, Everlast holds a concert.

The cast of the show includes Josh Duhamel, James Caan, James Lesure, Vanessa Marcil, Molly Sims, and Nikki Cox in pivotal roles. The series originally centred on Ed Deline, portrayed by James Caan, a strict ex-CIA officer who went from being head of security to becoming president of operations of the Montecito, whose job is to run the day-to-day operations of the casino. Following his departure from the series in season five, former Marine Danny McCoy, played by Josh Duhamel, became Montecito's new president of operations.

Image Credits: harrietoleson1 Instagram Account

